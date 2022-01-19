BAN mining Bitcoin in Europe

EU that banishes the mining from cryptocurrencies and specifically of Bitcoin?? This is the news that is going around the world after one of the executives of ESMA, the authority that deals with financial markets at European level has expressed itself with very little conciliatory tones towards systems PoW.

At risk, taking into account the next step of Ethereum to one version PoS, there would only be Bitcoin among the main cryptocurrencies. But it is something, as we will see in our in-depth analysis, decidedly not very serious and concrete.

The ESMA poppies speak in the “Chinese” way, but nothing will be done about it

Erik Thedeen against Bitcoin mining in Europe: “We need a ban for proof of work”

Situation that has of the paradoxical regarding Bitcoin. In fact, all the more developed economies are welcoming the miner who are on the run from China, precisely because they produce important incomes, infrastructure, jobs and also because they are able to occupy that energy power created and never used.

We saw it yesterday with the Bitcoin mining in Val di Non, where several machines ASIC they will harness the power of a neighbor hydroelectric power plant which had been decommissioned by IT IS IN THE more than 25 years ago.

By ecologists of the last hour, particularly if in positions of relative power, however, the arrows towards this technology continue. That this time they come hurled from Erik Thedeen, unknown to most but recently became deputy director of ESMA, the European authority that monitors the markets.

The solution is the proof of work ban. Proof of Stake has significant advantages in terms of reducing consumption.

This is the opinion, between the obvious and the misinformed, of a manager who, however it cannot deal with energy policies and that proves to play the game of those who would like to weaken Bitcoin. FUD full blown, very reminiscent of that Chinese a few months ago and also one of the attack vectors of the Democratic party in USE, in particular among its most adverse fringes a Bitcoin.

Nothing new on the Western front: Bitcoin enemy of bad politics

It is also an enemy of those who, in authoritarian ways, would like to decide how to consume energy in their own country and, in this case, throughout the continent. On the one hand by exposing himself to public mockery, on the other by proving to be the enemy of a technology effectively decentralized and that she was born precisely to avoid such interference.

Moral of the story? The language of nomenklatura European Union is more and more similar – and this is worrying – to that of non-free countries that have actually banned mining. And when in Paris, where is the headquarters of ESMA, we speak the same language as Beijing, perhaps the option should be considered Bitcoin in a much more serious way.

FUD, which fortunately i markets they started dispose of less tragically than a few months ago. With a gem: we repeat that ESMA it has nothing to do with energy policies. And that therefore this remains a complaint in an important newspaper, the Financial Times, which fortunately will lead nowhere.