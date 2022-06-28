Ban on abortion in the United States: Billie Joe Armstrong, leader of Green Day, said that he will renounce his citizenship

The leader and vocalist of the band Green DayBillie Joe Armstrongassured that will renounce his US citizenship after the decision of the Supreme Court to reverse the ruling Roe vs. wade, that enabled access to abortion at the federal level throughout the country.

After the news that generated commotion throughout the North American territory last Friday, the successful Californian band performed at the London Stadium in the United Kingdom, as part of the “hella mega tour“, which summoned several rock bands, such as Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

“Fuck America and fuck the Supreme Court, I renounce my citizenshipI will come back here. There’s too much stupidity in the world to go back to that lousy country excuse, and I’m not kidding. You’re going to hear a lot about me in the next few days,” the 50-year-old singer said before playing the hit song “American Idiot.”

Last weekend there were several renowned musical events, such as the festival of Glastonbury in the United Kingdom; the awards of the Black Entertainment Television (BET Awards); and the marches through LGBTIQ+ Pride Day. In each of these congregations, several artists expressed themselves before the determination of the American Justice and expressed their concern.

One of the most prominent was the rapper Kendrick Lamar, that at the end of his 90-minute set; he expressed: “They judge you; They judge Christ. Good luck for women’s rights”.

Another artist who also referred to this problem was the New Zealander lordewho questioned that the body of women “were destined to be controlled and objectified before they were born”. “Welcome to sadness. The temperature is unbearable until you face it. Want to hear a secret, girls? Their bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before they were born ”, the interpreter of” started with her speech.royals“.

And closed: “That horror is her birthright. But here’s another secret: we have an ancient strength. Ancient wisdom. Wisdom that drives every woman who came before us. That wisdom is also our birthright. I ask you today, make the exercise of that wisdom your life’s work, because everything depends on it. Fuck the Supreme Court.”

Another outstanding speech was that of the successful young Olivia Rodrigowho had the peculiarity of calling all the members of the Supreme Court by name and dedicating them together with the artist Lily Allen the topic “fuck you“.

“I wanted to dedicate the following song to the five members of the Supreme Court, who have shown us that, at the end of the day, they don’t really give a shit about freedom. The song goes to judges Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. we hate them“, pointed out the composer of the successful “drivers license“.

Hollywood’s reaction

Singers, actresses and entertainment businesswomen also reacted to the Supreme Court ruling. Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer, Viola Davisamong others, said to be “terrified“for the decision.

“I am absolutely terrified That we got here after so many decades of fighting for women to decide about their bodies, today’s decision has taken that away from us,” Swift wrote to her millions of Twitter followers.

The most listened to singer in the US, who broke her political neutrality during Trump’s term, accompanied his protest with a letter from Michelle Obama in which the former first lady claimed to be “desolate” by the “loss of a fundamental right in the country”.

For her part, actress Patricia Arquette recalled that only a day earlier the same Supreme Court judges protected the right to carry weapons on the street, even in states that put limitations on their legislation. “This Supreme Court is a mess”he asserted.

Viola DavisOscar winner, invited “use the voice, more than ever” after acknowledging that she felt “dejected” by the decision.

Secondly, Mariah Carey She said: “It is truly incomprehensible and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11-year-old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes.”

the comedian Amy Schumer called on women to “go out into the streets”, although Halle Berry went a little further by requiring that “stop this war against women“and called for the wave of indignation”don’t be reduced to a handful of social media posts.”