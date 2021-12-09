Ban on selling or renting buildings that do not meet energy efficiency standards: the EU plan for the green turning point of real estate

There green revolution that theEuropean Union he intends to put in place will also hit the real estate sector. The plan of the Commission led by the president Ursula von der Leyen, which has already set the stop selling diesel or petrol cars, is to prevent the sale or rental of buildings that do not have one minimum standard of energy efficiency. The details of a proposal due to be presented on December 14 are not yet clear, he writes The messenger, but from what emerges from a first draft it is clear that the will of Brussels is to respect the Road map that leads the Union to have “zero emission” buildings by 2050. A measure that, however, risks upsetting the real estate market of the entire continent, given that in Italy, for example, a large portion of the properties on the market belong to the energy class G, the lowest.

To do it, Berlaymont building will ask individual states to define minimum energy performance standards for buildings that will apply from 2027 and which must be respected by 2035. An ambitious plan, given the massive presence of buildings with a dated level of energy efficiency, also taking into account that the renovation boom and works aimed at improving the energy class of buildings is destined to downsize with the decrease in incentives related to Super bonus at 110%. Furthermore, it would be a huge expense: just think that, according to the data Aeneas presented by the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, during the hearing on the budget maneuver, “against 9.6 billion of works, the costs amount to 10.5 billion, and we are 0.5% of the Italian real estate assets”.

Also because the effort that the EU intends to ask the owners of the properties is not a small one: by 2027 the energy class E must be guaranteed, then passing to D in 2030 and, finally, to C from 1 January 2033. Deadline for which, however, it will be possible to obtain a derogation, as regards the right to rent or to sell, which consists in the commitment to adapt to the required standards within three years from the signing of the deed of sale or rental contract.

A measure that, according to sources of Confedilizia hear from Messenger, however, risks having serious repercussions on the real estate market and also from a social point of view. On the one hand, the obligation of redevelopment risks putting the green change on buildings on the shoulders of citizens, on the other all the buildings that will not adapt they will in fact exit the market, doing increase costs of purchase and rent for those looking for a house, and they will be heavily devalued.