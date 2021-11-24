Banana case closed, but the Friedkins are not happy …

Now let’s not talk about it anymore. The case of the video-gaffe, with the phrase about bananas uttered by Vito Scala , has already been archived by Rome. In the file of bad figures, but absolutely not of the racist incident. THE Friedkin they were alerted on Monday evening by Tiago Pinto, who explained the situation and the context: Scala, Totti’s historic trainer, is the club’s referee but also a very popular figure in the locker room; over many years he has cultivated friendships and gathered confidences thanks to which unhappy expressions can escape (even if they shouldn’t be).

WHY? – There are therefore no disciplinary measures against the person responsible. Scala was helped by the same Felix, who posted a post at the company’s urging to contain more dramatic interpretations of the video, and will continue to do his work. The Friedkins obviously were not happy with the story, because the issue of racism in the United States is treated with extreme sensitivity. But their disappointment is not only derived from the expression on the bananas, in itself quite unpleasant. The Friedkins did not understand the reason for a small private ceremony, the delivery of a pair of shoes from Mourinho to Felix, has become a media event. In this sense, they are ready to give new indications to all employees: if the locker room is a sacred place in which only players and technicians meet, even the Roma offices cannot become a place where everything becomes public, lending themselves .

