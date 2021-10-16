News

Banana peel in Paris: 4 looks from fashion weeks commented by Giusi Ferré

TOLESSANDRA AMBROSIO / Unrestrained For years a star of Victoria’s Secret, this beauty (40) protects herself from the semi-naked with a coat while she is going to the party at the Palais Galiera, Museum of Fashion.

From left, Nina Urgell Cloquell, Cardi B, Julia Fox and Alessandra Ambrosio

JULIA FOX / Hypnotic 31-year-old actress is known for the film Raw diamonds. She is an experimental artist. He is a character from the pop scene. The ideal subject for this anatomical jumpsuit with receding stripes.

CARDI B / Explosive This 29-year-old singer has never missed an event, a cult fashion show, a party. Excess has made her style.

Okay: she’s a rapper. So no rules except those that he builds himself. It’s alright an actress. So beware of worldliness. Okay: she’s a sexbomb, then dresses accordingly, enhancing what he already deems irresistible.

As he does with this kind of scaffolding armor worn for Thierry Mugler’s party and its incredible exhibition, Couturissime, which set fire to the Parisian fashion week and which consecrates him – even for the most distracted – as the author of super-dresses a la Jessica Rabbit. Which Cardi B somewhat resembles.

Alessandra Ambrosio turns 40 (but looks halfway)

NINA URGELL CLOQUELL / Asymmetrical Influencer and natural beauty entrepreneur, this Spanish girl (29) has no idea what a straight line is. But she loves profiles, shoulder pads and surprise openings.

