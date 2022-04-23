Bananas, don’t you dare eat these: it’s a blow to the blood sugar

Bananas are a fruit rich in iron, potassium and magnesium, although nutritionists recommend fruits and vegetables for good health, bananas can be confusing.

If you have diabetes, you may feel confused, and perhaps worried, about fruit. After all, fruit has carbohydrates and carbohydrates raise blood sugar.

A healthy fruit for everyone

Bananas are a comforting fruit, they are sweet and creamy, Seedless, easy to peel, convenient and easily transportable, to have a healthy snack on the fly, just throw one in your bag.

Bananas are a healthy food for children too and even as a treatment for celiac disease (before it was understood that gluten was the culprit of this autoimmune disease).

All fruits have health benefits and bananas are no exception. But the same stages of maturation of banana may or may not bring different benefits, among them a blood glucose control.

Bananas often have a bad reputation due to their sweet taste and the fact that a medium sized banana contains almost 30 grams of carbohydrates (the same amount of carbohydrates in two slices of bread).

But do you really need to stay away from bananas if you have diabetes? Not so, but there are reasons for its state of maturity.

The taste of bananas is different if the peel is completely yellow (even green), and does not have dark spots. This is the symptom of the state of ripening of bananas.