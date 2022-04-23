Bananas, don’t you dare eat these: it’s a blow to the blood sugar
Bananas are a fruit rich in iron, potassium and magnesium, although nutritionists recommend fruits and vegetables for good health, bananas can be confusing.
If you have diabetes, you may feel confused, and perhaps worried, about fruit. After all, fruit has carbohydrates and carbohydrates raise blood sugar.
A healthy fruit for everyone
Bananas are a comforting fruit, they are sweet and creamy, Seedless, easy to peel, convenient and easily transportable, to have a healthy snack on the fly, just throw one in your bag.
Bananas are a healthy food for children too and even as a treatment for celiac disease (before it was understood that gluten was the culprit of this autoimmune disease).
All fruits have health benefits and bananas are no exception. But the same stages of maturation of banana may or may not bring different benefits, among them a blood glucose control.
Bananas often have a bad reputation due to their sweet taste and the fact that a medium sized banana contains almost 30 grams of carbohydrates (the same amount of carbohydrates in two slices of bread).
But do you really need to stay away from bananas if you have diabetes? Not so, but there are reasons for its state of maturity.
The taste of bananas is different if the peel is completely yellow (even green), and does not have dark spots. This is the symptom of the state of ripening of bananas.
Are bananas good with blood sugar?
When the peel is green (some will say that they are totally unripe), bananas have a starch that is 20 times stronger than those that have reached ripeness and their glycemic index is 30.
It is a starch that the body breaks down with some resistance, this means that transits through the intestine.
This decreases the rate at which the carbohydrates contained in fruit turn into glucose and are absorbed into the bloodstream.
With the yellow-skinned bananas, we are at a level of ripeness where the quantity of starch is such as to make the banana easier to digest.
In addition to being healthier, if compared to the one with the green peel, it is rich in nutritional properties and carotenoids that are good for the eyes.
Dark-spotted peel bananas. This is the classic super ripe banana, in this case, the spots indicate that the amount of starch changed into sugars is considerably greater. His glycemic index is 58.
Furthermore, a perfectly ripe banana has been found to generate a substance known as tumor necrosis factor (TNF) capable of counteracting abnormal cells and strengthen our immunity against cancer.
So when we are in the presence of high blood sugar, they are dark-skinned bananas are highly discouragedif you want to eat bananas you need to choose those with green peel.