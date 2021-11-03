Banca Carige, the ruling is coming; Cassa Centrale Banca delle Rurali risks the millionaire sting – Chronicle

GENOA. Countdown to the maxi compensation for 482 million euros asked by the Malacalza to Banca Carige and its shareholders: the Italian Interbank Fund, also with the voluntary scheme, and the Trentino Cassa Centrale Banca.

The sentence of the judges of Genoa is expected by 4 November. However, the deadline is not peremptory: to get an idea, in Genoa a second cause of appeal is also being decided upon by the Carige savings shareholders on the resolution of the bank’s meeting in May 2020 for the optional conversion of the savings shares into ordinary shares and the reverse stock split.

The sentence was expected by 30 September but more than a month has passed and has not yet been filed. On the other hand, a third lawsuit launched in Genoa by the Carige shareholders against the bank is still under discussion: it was promoted by the board of directors of the institute against the resolution of the special meeting of savings shareholders, which increased from 40 thousand to 200 thousand euros. the mutual fund of the category members (with the money paid by Carige the savings members support the lawsuit against the bank itself).

The Interbank Fund is 80% controlling shareholder of Carige after the reorganization-rescue of December 2019 which led to the recapitalization of the bank for 700 million and at the end of January 2020 it allowed the exit from the commissioner that started in January 2019. Ccb had participated by acquiring 8.3% and receiving a discounted purchase option of the Fitd Carige shares (it renounced the exercise in March of this year).

In addition to Malacalza Investimenti, together with the founder Vittorio Malacalza, Michele Petrera also challenged the resolution of the 2019 Carige meeting as the common representative of the savings shareholders at the time, 42 small ordinary shareholders headed by the shareholder Franco Corti, as well as another shareholder ordinary and activist member Francesca Corneli (intervened).

Until 2019, the Malacalza were the first Carige shareholders with 27.7% of the capital to be diluted in the reorganization to just over 2%. On the legal front, it should be noted that in addition to asking for half a billion – that is, more or less how much they have invested and more or less equal to what Carige capitalizes today – from the bank and jointly and severally the entire Italian banking system which is in the Fitd and Ccb, they also asked € 875 million in damages to the supervisory authority of the European Central Bank (another lawsuit to the ECB was initiated on the commissioner’s deed).

They then challenged the resolution of the Carige assembly of 2020 for the waiver of the liability actions of the former directors Cesare Castelbarco and Pietro Montani as regards the agreement on Apollo.

Moving on to the bank, on the other hand, the board of directors is expected to approve the quarterly report at the end of September on 10 November.