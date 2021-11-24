Banca Generali, the gold medal always on the neck – Bluerating.com

Banca Generali Private is the best network of financial advisors in Italy for customer satisfaction. The recognition comes from the German Institute of Quality and Finance which, through an independent research conducted on final customers, has lined up the realities of financial advisors best able to respond to the wealth planning needs of Italians.

According to the German Institute survey, Banca Generali Private ranks first with a satisfaction level of 67.8%, higher than that of Fideuram-IntesaSP, Valori & Finanza, Banca Mediolanum and Fineco Bank which represent the top five of the sector.

The broad spectrum of offering solutions and the advanced digital architecture of Banca Generali which, especially during the pandemic, represented a strong added value in the capacity of the Bank to respond effectively to customer needs.

The gold medal from the German Institute therefore arrives at Banca Generali Private for the seventh consecutive year, testifying to a path undertaken which places the quality of consultancy at the center of the business model.

“We are very proud of an award that once again certifies the quality of our network of professionals and our commitment to training and developing a unique and distinctive offer where the commitment to innovation is combined with that of the research of new themes. vanguard. For seven years now, the opinion of the final customers interviewed by the Institute has gratified us for what we do every day alongside the families, but this year the award assumes an even greater value for us. The pandemic has brought out a new type of demand and capital needs, confirming us as the best in the ability to provide answers represents the best push for the continuation of a path with which we are very satisfied.”Commented Marco Bernardi, Deputy General Manager of Banca Generali.

The gold medal from the German Institute therefore adds to the recent awards received by Banca Generali in recent months. Just a few weeks ago, the bank 50% controlled by Assicurazioni Generali had emerged from a Mediobanca Securities report as the one most capable of generating positive returns in customer portfolios. This is above all thanks to the work on the Luxembourg SICAV Lux Im and the strong propensity towards ESG investments for which Banca Generali has developed a dedicated platform that has pushed the masses invested in this type of solutions beyond 7 billion euros.