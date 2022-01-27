Banca Generali will offer Bitcoin trading to its clients

A few days ago Banca Generali announced that will activate the Bitcoin trading service on the accounts of its customers.

Banca Generali brings Bitcoin trading to Italy

The Italian bank in December 2020 had signed a strategic partnership with the Conio exchange thanks to its entry into the capital of the company that manages the exchange. The stated objective from the outset was to support Conio’s growth, but also the distribution of their products within the bank’s digital offer.

In Italy there is already a banking app (Hype) that allows the sale of Bitcoin, again thanks to Conio, but does not rely on existing bank accounts, effectively requiring the opening of a new account.

Instead Banca Generali’s initiative is the first in Italy which allows owners of existing bank accounts to be able to buy and sell BTC directly from their account, without having to open another one and therefore without having to follow a new KYC procedure.

How the service works

The service should be activated in the first months of 2022 for private customers of the bank, who will simply see the Bitcoin trading servicepowered by the euros held on their current account.

Therefore there will no longer be any need to move fiat money from or to other accounts, because the one deposited on the same current account can be used for trading BTC directly.

All Banca Generali private customers in the coming months will be able to start trading Bitcoin using the same tools they already use now, simply as an additional feature of the platform they already use.

Initially the purchased BTCs on the account of Banca Generali they cannot be withdrawn from their own personal walletbut as happened to PayPal in 2021, it is possible that Bitcoin withdrawals will be added over time.

Conio and the Italian banks

Conio is one of the most important Italian exchanges, even though it only supports Bitcoin. It was born thanks to the commitment of a team which also includes prominent exponents of the traditional banking system, among which stands out Christian Miccoli, inventor of the famous online account Conto Arancio ed former CEO of Che Banca!

It is therefore not absolutely strange that the crypto exchange has such close relations with the Italian banking system, and that it is able to forge important partnerships with the aim of bringing Bitcoin to all account holders.

Should the initiative be successful, it can be expected that it will also expand to other Italian banking institutions, first and foremost that same Banca Sella Group who owns and operates the Hype app.