Banca Ifis buys 2.8 billion Npls from Cerberus, a record for 2021 From Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Banca Ifis (MI 🙂 closes the most important non-performing loan purchase transaction of 2021 in Italy, and reaches the purchase target for the current year in advance. Thanks to the new acquisition, the portfolio under management of Ifis amounts to a total of 25.2 billion euro (nominal).

In detail, the company has signed an agreement with a company of the Cerberus Capital Management LP Group for the acquisition of a portfolio of non-performing loans equal to 2.8 billion euro of nominal value.

The stock, reads the release, is made up of approximately 300,000 unsecured loans, originating from Italian banking and financial institutions. Receivables from retail customers derive mainly from consumer credit agreements (personal loan, special purpose loan, car loan).

“We are very satisfied with the agreement reached with Cerberus – explains Katia Mariotti, Chief NPL Officer of Banca Ifis – which strengthens Banca Ifis’ role as a valuable partner of banks and funds”.

“This is an operation that both in terms of volumes and types contributes in an important way to affirming our leadership in the unsecured retail segment”, and with this operation, Ifis reaches “in advance the purchasing targets set for 2021”. This record is added to another record: that of cash recoveries recorded in the first six months of 2021 “, underlines Mariotti.

After the operation, the stock trades up by 1.0% to € 16.51 with an approximately + 85% achieved since the beginning of the year. According to the consensus gathered by Investing.com, 12 analysts recommend the Buy, while for Intesa (MI 🙂 the target price is € 17.3 with an “Add” rating.