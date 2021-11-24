Banca Mediolanum, founder Ennio Doris dies

Married since 1966 with Lina Tombolato, he leaves two children, Massimo and Sara, and seven grandchildren: Agnese, Alberto, Anna, Aqua, Davide, Luna Chiara and Sara Viola. In 1992 he was awarded the honor of Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and in 2002 that of Cavaliere del Lavoro. Also in 2002 he obtained the Master honoris causa in “Banking and Finance” from the CUOA Foundation. From 2000 to 2012 he held the position of Director of Mediobanca SpA and of Banca Esperia SpA

From 1996 he was Chief Executive Officer of Mediolanum SpA, the holding company of the Group, until 2015, the year of the merger by incorporation into Banca Mediolanum. Until last November 3, 2021, Ennio Doris held the office of Chairman of Banca Mediolanum, the day on which he was appointed Honorary Chairman following a shareholders’ resolution. Ennio Doris also held the position of Honorary President of the Mediolanum Onlus Foundation.

A life full of successes – In 1969 he began his activity in the field of financial consultancy at Fideuram, dealing with the management of household savings and, from 1971 to 1981, in Dival (Ras Group), where, starting with a small group of collaborators, in a few years he reached manage over 700 professionals.

In February 1982, after meeting in Portofino with Silvio Berlusconi and with the entrepreneurial and logistical support of the Fininvest Group, Ennio Doris founded Programma Italia, the first network of global consultants in the savings sector, with an idea as simple as it is powerful and innovative: “to become the reference point of the Italian family for savings”. In this way he invented a new way of banking, bringing finance closer to people and creating an industrial model that was a precursor of the times. In the early 1990s, the idea of ​​a bank without branches “imported” from the United Kingdom, when the internet began to take its first steps in Italy as well.

An intuition, also this, in which he sees with foresight the transformations that still profoundly affect the banking sector today. His is a bet on the future, an invitation not to be afraid. Because intelligence and the ability to build trust between people will remain at the center of everything: “branches will end up like telephone booths. But the human presence will not disappear ”he will have the opportunity to comment in the following years. In fact, in his vision, this innovative bank model assigns an even more crucial role to people: “consultants who guide the customer in the fundamental choices of their life, in an increasingly complex world”. In 1995 Mediolanum SpA was born, the holding company to which all the companies of the Group conglomerate belong, and this reorganization allows it to be listed on the Stock Exchange in 1996 and, in 1998, to enter the Mib30 list.

In 1997, Programma Italia was transformed into Banca Mediolanum, the most innovative telematic bank in Italy, born without branches, the first to offer the home banking service with telephone and teletext with the home television, thus merging the potential of the approach technology with the professionalism of the 3 financial advisor.

In 2008, the company baton passed to his son Massimo who has since been at the helm of Banca Mediolanum as CEO, leading the company to become an even more successful reality among the main players in the banking and asset management market in Italy and Europe. The generational change in communication of Banca Mediolanum, on the other hand, took place in 2015 when the historical testimonial Ennio gave way to his son Massimo who in full continuity became the new face of the bank’s advertising.