Banca Mediolanum will give an extraordinary dividend. Here’s how much

At Piazza Affari, today’s session ended with the plus sign for Banca Mediolanum which gained ground even today, climbing hand in hand with the Ftse Mib.

Banca Mediolanum is up again today

The stock, after opening the week yesterday with an increase of more than one and a half percentage points, went forward also today, filing trading at € 8.694, with an increase of 1.52%.

Banca Mediolanum remains under the lens while the countdown to the appointment of 10 February has started.

Banca Mediolanum: Board decision on dividend awaited. Payments of 2021

A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for that date, which will be called to approve the results for the 2021 financial year and the proposed allocation of the profit for the year.

In other words, the 2022 dividend that Banca Mediolanum will detach for the 2021 financial year will be decided.

It should be remembered that last year and precisely on November 22nd it detached the interim dividend, that is the advance on the 2022 coupon to the extent of 0.23 euros per share.

That of November was the third payment of last year, given that Banca Mediolanum had posted a first dividend of 0.02667 euros on 24 May and another 0.75333 euros on 18 October.

A double coupon was paid to shareholders in 2021 after no dividend was paid in 2020 due to the ban imposed by the ECB following the crisis triggered by the coronavirus.

Banca Mediolanum: extraordinary dividend expected. The view of BofA

Several analysts agree on a possible extraordinary dividend from Banca Mediolanum after the indications provided recently regarding the performance of performance fees in 2021, which exceeded expectations.

Bank of America revealed its view on the matter last week, with analysts expecting an extra coupon.

The US bank has revised its estimates for the year 2021 upwards by 3%, maintaining a bullish view on Banca Mediolanum, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 10 euros.

Banca Mediolanum is also liked by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is also betting on the stock, according to which the group founded by Ennio Doris will be no exception to the very favorable trend of the sector, from which an extraordinary generation of profit is expected in 2021.

According to the German bank, this gives Banca Mediolanum ample room for upward maneuver in the distribution of its dividend.

Waiting for news on this front, Deutsche Bank analysts maintain a bullish view on the stock, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 11.2 euros.

Banca Mediolanum: Intesa raises targets and estimates. Here are the dividend expectations

Finally, just today Intesa Sanpaolo revised its valuation on Banca Mediolanum, adjusting the fair value from 10.3 to 10.4 euros, with an unchanged “buy” rating.

Experts raised their 2021 net profit estimates by 6.5% in light of higher-than-expected performance fees in 2021.

Intesa Sanpaolo expects the Banca Mediolanum Board of Directors to propose an extra dividend of 0.1 euro at the meeting on 10 February, to be added to the ordinary dividend of 0.46 euro.

If the analysts’ forecasts are confirmed, the stock will detach a total dividend of 0.33 euros (0.23 euros ordinary dividend balance and 0.1 euros extraordinary dividend) which compared to the current values ​​of the stock offers a total return of approximately 3 , 8%.