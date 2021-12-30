Banca Popolare Sondrio opens to risk

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, after having passed every level of judgment in an attempt to oppose the metamorphosis envisaged by the 2015 law, accepts the inevitable and becomes a spa. An epochal turning point after 150 years of cooperative history. Yesterday the shareholders’ meeting approved, with 96% of the votes in favor, the transformation that will open the doors to risk. And, for the first time, the summit did not rule out the possibility of taking part in it.

The abolition of the one-person vote (one person one vote) in favor of the principle that weighs more who has more shares, makes Popolare Sondrio, proudly single until a few years ago, contestable on the market. In theory. Carlo Cimbri, CEO of Unipol, has already secured a front row seat (with 9% of the capital of Pop. Sondrio), while at the same time negotiating with the Fitd through Bper (controlled with 18.9% by the Bolognese insurance company ) to also conquer Carige (a prospect on which Moody ‘yesterday announced the improvement of the outlook on the Modena bank and revised that of the Genoese group). “It will be our duty to explore all the opportunities offered by the market,” said Pop’s CEO. Sondrio, Mario Alberto Pedranzini during the press conference following the assembly, specifying: “The opportunities are not necessarily those of M&A and mergers with other banks.”

«We do not have and have not had any interlocutors for possible M&A transactions, much less privileged. We will see what happens », added the president Francesco Venosta. The top management then thanked Cimbri for the appreciation shown for the Valtellinese institute with which Unipol has been in business for decades.

In the coming months there will be two appointments to be kept under observation to understand which direction Pop will take. Sondrio and when: the review of the industrial plan by the end of March and, with the budget meeting, the renewal of a third of the board of directors, including the president. The list of the board of directors, introduced by the new statute adopted yesterday, Assogestioni and Unipol could take the field for the five seats on the board.

Attention also to the widespread shareholding structure that, historically, has always characterized the bank. “There is reason to hope that the shareholders who have supported the bank so far will continue to support it”, commented Venosta and then claim: “Whatever happens in the future, they will find a solid and well-managed bank that, in 150 years, will not has ever registered a loss of one euro “. Among the shareholders there are also those who, like the Autonomy and Independence Committee of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, proposed the assumption for the institution of the status of a joint stock benefit company (the corporate purpose, in addition to profit, predicts the positive impact on society).

«An initiative that, on a personal basis, I see with great sympathy because it is inspired by basic principles that find my share. The benefit company is in our DNA because it means paying attention to all interlocutors “concluded Pedranzini according to whom the proposal will be carefully examined in the shareholders’ meeting.