BANCARELLA TECH November, all for less than € 1

There November tech stall it is definitely interesting on Amazon. Check out this selection of products, they all cost less than 1 €: basically, you only invest in shipping. All useful gadgets, now cheaper than ever.

Small whims, those that you can take off without hesitation: the investment is very low.

The first product is a very practical one find everything, perfect to put in your bag or to combine with your keys. Once connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone, it will help you avoid the risk of losing your items or finding them quickly. The price? Absurd: just € 0.29 (shipments of € 2.99).

The second device is very useful for carrying the connection Bluetooth where there isn’t. The car stereo, a pair of speakers with 3.5mm audio jack and more. Just plug it in and your receiver will be ready to use in no time. Elegant and compact, you get it for just € 0.49 (shipping costs € 2.99).

The third device is a beautiful one wireless mouse, which you use on PCs, tablets and other devices. Included, comes the key that allows you to connect the device and use it wherever you want. Super compact, you can put it in your bag or backpack and use it wherever you need it: just a moment to connect and use it. You take it home for € 0.99 with shipments of € 3.99.

The fourth product is a very comfortable one USB hub. You plug it in and you have 4 inputs available. The interesting thing is that, for each input, there is a switch: you can activate or deactivate the door as needed. You take it home for € 0.79 with shipments of € 3.99.

Finally, a very useful one antenna which adds the Wifi where there isn’t. On the old PC where you never had it or on the computer where it burned out. Again, you can attach it to the decoder for the new digital terrestrial, if it supports Internet connection. You get it for € 0.29 with shipments of € 4.99.

Seen how many goodies the Amazon tech stall November? Choose your favorite product and take advantage of it immediately: each device costs less than 1 €, invest only in shipments.