Banco BPM and Bper fall, but woe to let them go. Upside to scream

Bad day for the banking sector stocks that weighed down the Ftse Mib today.

BPM bank under pressure

Among others, Banco BPM also lost ground, which experienced its fourth consecutive session in the red and after yesterday yielding more than one percentage point, it experienced an even greater decline today.

The stock closed trading at € 2.646, with a decline of 2.58% and approximately 21.5 million shares traded, almost double the average of the last 30 days of approximately 11 million.

Bper Banca also suffers

It went even worse for Bper Banca, which also left behind the fourth session in red.

After having sold about two and a half percentage points yesterday, the stock today suffered a decline of 2.73% to 1.7965 euros, with over 21 million shares traded, against the average of the last 30 days of about 13 million.

Banco BPM and Bper do not take advantage of good Spread and BTP signals

Like the other banks, Bper Banca and Banco BPM also did not benefit in any way from the encouraging signals from the bond market.

The BTP-Bund spread closed down, losing 0.58% to 119.4 basis points, not far from the intraday lows.

Strong purchases on BTPs that have been in high demand today, so much so that the 10-year yield plummeted 6.76% to 0.869%.

Banco BPM: DBRS confirms the ratings, but reviews the trend to positive

Banco BPM in particular, did not find any support in the move by DBRS Morningstar which revised upwards the trend of long-term ratings and issuer ratings, raising it from “negative” to “positive”.

All the ratings assigned to the Banco BPM group have been confirmed, including BBB (low) for the long-term rating on Senior Debt and Issuer Rating, as well as BBB for the long-term rating on Deposits.

As explained in a note, the change in the Trend reflects DBRS’s view of a reduction in the implications of the risk related to Covid for the operating environment in Italy, together with the recognition of Banco’s strong track record.

BPM during the pandemic, including the significant improvements achieved in credit quality, as well as the group’s improvement in the overall capital position.

Banco BPM promoted by UBS: now it’s buy

Another good news for Banco BPM came today from UBS which reserved a promotion for the stock, with a change of strategy from “neutral” to “buy”, against a target price raised from 2.95 to 3.7 euro, a value that implies an upside potential of around 40% compared to the current prices on the Milan Stock Exchange.

The Swiss bank draws particular attention to the improvement of the asset quality profile and the solid capital position.

According to analysts, these two factors should eliminate the discount to which the stock deals with respect to competitors in terms of fundamentals.

Bper Banca: UBS raises the target. Upside is a scream now

Positive indications also arrived for Bper Banca, on which UBS confirmed the “buy” recommendation, revising the target price upwards from 2.4 to 2.8 euros, a value which in this case offers a potential upside of almost 56% , much higher than that of Banco BPM.

For analysts, the market expectations for 2023 in terms of eps, do not take into account the potential upside deriving from acquisitions, nor the best asset quality, nor the strong capital.