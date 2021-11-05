Banco Bpm, approves the plan and flies to the Stock Exchange + 4% – Economy

Banco Bpm has approved the industrial plan to 2024 which foresees the achievement of a profit of around 740 million euros in 2023 and over 1 billion in 2024, with a return on tangible capital of more than 9%. A payout (percentage of profit destined for dividends) is envisaged for the shareholders over the period of the plan equal to 40%. We read it in a note. The plan, called “delivering value in a new growth-oriented environment”, provides for a “solid track record in revenue generation” combined with “careful cost control” and ” risk profile content “. The hiring underlying the plan foresees Italian GDP growth of 6% this year, 4.2% in 2022, 2.4% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024. Operating income is expected to grow at an average annual rate (cagr) of 2.4% in the 2020-24 period, reaching 4.6 billion at the end of the plan, while operating costs will fall by 1.1% per year to 2.4 billion. The operating result is expected to grow by 6% annually, to € 2.1 billion, while loan adjustments will halve over the plan period from € 1.09 billion on an adjusted basis in 2020 to € 0.58 billion in 2024. The The ratio between costs and revenues will thus decrease by approximately 6 percentage points, from 59.2% to 53%, the cost of risk from 122 basis points to 48 points and gross impaired loans from 7.5% to 4.8% (from 3 , 9% to 2.5% net). Loans to customers are expected to grow by 2.6% per year to reach 121.1 billion at the end of the plan, while managed deposits will grow by 7.2% per year to reach 78.7 billion by 2024, 29, 1 billion euros more than the figure for 2020.

Banco Bpm’s business plan identifies i “three fundamental pillars of growth” in “a new digital-driven business model”, with remote transactions and sales that will rise above 90 and 50% respectively in 2024, from a “growth in volumes and profitability of the core business” that leverage “on digitization, distinctive skills, franchise value and added value of our specialized factories “as well as the” full operation of the product factories “represented by Anima, Agos and bancassurance. Thus the “core” revenues of the Family Banking segment are expected to grow in 2021-2024 with an average annual rate (cagr) of 19.2%, net asset management fees of 6.3%, “core” revenues of SMEs segment by 5% and those of investment banking by 5.6%. The greater integration and contribution of Banca Aletti, specialized in private banking, will translate into 123 million in commissions in 2024. while “core” revenues of over 160 million are expected from Banca Akros. Banco Bpm talks about “a concrete and structured plan to make the most of all the opportunities deriving from the NRP and to support the country’s economic growth”, with the aim of increasing net core loans to customers to 121 billion in 2024 (cagr of 2.6%) and generate net flows of managed deposits of 14.5 billion over the plan period.

Banco Bpm’s plan confirms the approximately 1,600 voluntary departures and 800 hires by 2023, which have already been the subject of a trade union agreement at the end of 2020, with a reduction in personnel costs by 2024 expected to be 1.6 billion euros. The plan also provides for € 650 million in investments to support technological evolution, of which approximately 250 million with a focus on digital innovation and approximately 45 million on cybersecurity. Branch closure target updated: compared to the target of 1,530 branches by 2023, the new target by 2024 provides that branches will drop to 1,300 “with more than 200 new closures”

The plan also provides for the “full integration of the ESG strategy into the group’s business model”, with membership of the Net Zero Banking Alliance, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Global Compact. Banco Bpm estimates that over the course of the plan over 65% of the new loans will be disbursed to green sectors o low-risk transition; that € 4 billion will be disbursed in new ‘green’ residential mortgages; over 3 billion for interventions linked to tax bonuses deriving from real estate redevelopment and that green and social bond issues will reach 2.5 billion. Criteria will be applied to exclude credit towards sectors “with very high risk from the point of view of the environmental impact and contextual run-off (exhaustion, ed) of the existing exposures”. Over the horizon of the plan, Banco Bpm will use 100% electricity from renewable sources and will reach carbon neutrality. In addition, the disbursement to the Third Sector of over 700 million new jobs is expected; with the financial support, for about 10 million, of social and environmental projects aimed in particular at the world of school, university and volunteering.

Banco Bpm it closed the first nine months of the year with a net profit of 472 million euros, up 79.8% on the same period last year. At the adjusted (adjusted) level, the profit, according to a note, stands at 565 million. The operating result, up 20.8% to 1.53 billion euro, confirms the “positive trend on revenues”, which grew by 10.5% to 3.42 billion, “and on the cost containment recorded in the last quarters “. The Cet 1 ratio indicator of capital strength grows quarter on quarter to 13.3%. In the third quarter, profit was € 110.7 million, higher than the consensus of € 74 million.

Banco Bpm stock accelerates on the stock exchange on the day of the nine-month accounts with a profit of 472 million and the new business plan which provides for a result of 1 billion in 2024. A Piazza Affari the stock rose by 4% to € 2.87.

“I don’t see banks doing M&A right now and that’s why we have presented a stand alone plan. very happy to be stand alone now because we have ambitious targets to reach “and” we are very confident about achieving them “, says the CEO of Banco Bpm, Giuseppe Castagna, in conference call with analysts. Obviously, he added, “we are alert to any possibility of extracting value with a merger”. There is tremendous value in good mergers, but there is also tremendous value in being focused on leveraging the best parts of our bank and regenerating our network, “he notes.” There is tremendous growth that can bring value to our bank, also in terms of share value. “” We have not yet reached the reward “on the stock market for the restructuring work done in recent years” even though our action was one of the best this year. For this reason we have presented this plan. “Banco Bpm’s capital cushions offer” a lot of room to be very generous “in terms of dividends, even with respect to the 40% pay-out policy set out in the plan, adds Castagna. “Our aim is to give more, we want to be at the same level as our competitors”. “I would be more than happy to pay more, they already have a good capital ratio, we see year by year, 40% of the plan is the payout minimum”.

“We did not feel like entering into an operation so complicated both in terms of size and as an asset. Seriously, we have never seen it as a possibility for our size”, said the CEO, when asked about lack of interest in Mps. “We would have been available to examine certain geographic areas and not for a one-off sale,” he adds. “It is not that we have snubbed anyone, it seemed to us that an MPS operation was of very important dimensions, while the negotiations with Unicredit still faced large restructuring costs”.

There GGG di Giorgio Girondi, which had acquired a 5% stake in Banco Bpm, which was then reduced to 3%, liquidated its entire stake in the bank last November 1st. This was revealed by a paid notice in Il Sole 24 Ore, which accounts for the dissolution of the agreement with Calzedonia Holding by Sandro Veronesi and Dario Tommasi. The pact, born by binding 6.68% of the capital, had reduced the hold to 4.7% last June, in the wake of Girondi’s descent in the capital.