Banco Bpm flies to the stock market (+ 9%) on the hypothesis of a Unicredit takeover bid

Banking risk returns to the fore on the eve of the speech at Assiom Forex by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, one of the supporters of the consolidation of the sector. The hypothesis of a Valentine’s Day offer by Unicredit on Banco Bpm, relaunched yesterday by the Messaggero, is held in Piazza Affari and at the Parma congress where the presence of almost the entire managerial front line of the two groups involved is expected: the president Pier Carlo Padoan for the group in Piazza Gae Aulenti and for the bank in Piazza Meda, president Massimo Tononi and CEO Giuseppe Castagna. The announcement, according to unconfirmed rumors, could be imminent. “There is turmoil,” confirms a banking source who prefers anonymity. Exactly two years after Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover bid on Ubi, the market believes in this new round of waltzes that would involve the second and third Italian financial group by number of branches, creating a pole with an overall market share of around 18 % (20% in the North): Banco Bpm, after a prolonged upside suspension, closed the session at € 3.55, up 9.8%, while Unicredit lost 1% to € 15.69.

Unicredit does not deny it and, probably at the request of the market authorities, at mid-morning clarifies that “as part of its business and in line with the 2022-2024 strategic plan, the bank continues to evaluate all the strategic options available” and then clarifies that “no extraordinary meeting of the board of directors has been called”. Words that however seem to mark a change of pace compared to those used a few months ago by management and which, even after the end of negotiations with the Treasury for the acquisition of 64% of Mps, gave Unicredit mainly focused on organic growth. Banco Bpm, on the other hand, announces that it has not received any communication on the matter.

For analysts, the transaction makes strategic sense given that in this way Unicredit would reduce the distance from Intesa Sanpaolo with overlaps limited to the Veneto region and, moreover, would have a very timely timeline: in time to enjoy the tax benefits provided for the aggregations concluded by June and before the rise in interest rates pushes the valuations of financial groups even higher. In the meantime, since rumors of an interest of the group led by Andrea Orcel for Banco Bpm began to circulate, Unicredit recorded a decisive revaluation on the stock market, gaining around 50% in six months compared to Banco’s 27%, a scenario that would make today a possible purchase offer for the bank led by Castagna would be less expensive. Assuming an offer in securities with a premium of 20%, for Berenberg the wedding would lead to an increase in Unicredit earnings per share of around 10% with an impact on the capital contained to 50 basis points. The concerns concern the generous policy of returning capital to shareholders (for a total of 16 billion) announced as a priority by Orcel for the 2022-2024 business plan and which, according to some brokers, could be jeopardized by such an important acquisition (6, 4 billion considering Banco’s prices after the rally). But there are also those like Jp Morgan known as Unicredit who keep an excess capital of between 4 and 6 billion and have never ruled out using it for shopping.