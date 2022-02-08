Banco Bpm, in 2021 profit above expectations at 569 million

Banco Bpm closes 2021 with a adjusted net profit of 710 million euroswith a jump of 114.9% every year. The banking group’s net profit, at 569 million on a stated basis, also beats the guidance and is “the best result since the birth of the group Banco Bpm, “he said the managing director, Giuseppe Castagna, presenting the 2021 accounts to the financial community. The institute’s board of directors has decided to propose the distribution of a cash dividend of € 0.19 per share for a total distribution of € 287.9 ​​million. The results of 2021, Castagna underlined, “allow us to offer our shareholders a dividend equal to one 50% pay-outa level far above the objectives of the strategic plan and which paves the way for a possible further increase in remuneration And

ntro the horizon of the plan “, which could result in an increase in the pay-out or in a buyback.

At the end of 2021, the group recorded a Cet1 ratio phased-in at 14.7%, up from 14.5% in September last year. Banco Bpm plans for the first semester of 2022 a further derisking of around 1 billion euros, both through further sales and through workout activities. The ratio of gross non-performing loans to gross loans would drop to 4.8%.

No possibility of mergers on the horizon, according to Castagna. “We do not see merger opportunities at the moment as far as we are concerned “, he explained.” We were very active on the subject a year ago, but now we are much more focused on our numbers and on our strategic plan, which is our real goal ”.