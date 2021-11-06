Banco Bpm tries to dance alone

Banco Bpm aims to reach a billion in profit in 2024 as a single, while remaining open to possible consolidation transactions. But certainly not at a discount. “We are very happy to be alone, we have ambitious targets and we are very confident of being able to achieve them,” said CEO Giuseppe Castagna yesterday, presenting the new business plan. «If someone buys us – added the banker – we do not build barricades. But he will have to pay us the right price ». A message that could be addressed to Unicredit, after the halt to negotiations with Monte Paschi, and to Bper after Carlo Cimbri, CEO of Unipol, in turn a partner, moved with advances towards Banco Bpm. reference of the Modena institute.

Here, then, is Castagna’s warning to potential interested in the hand of Banco Bpm: green light for an acquisition as long as it is “well paid” because “my job is to create value for shareholders” and not necessarily build the third pole of which the country needs. Meanwhile, with the new stand alone industrial plan, explained Castagna, “we have given value to what has not yet been expressed”. And in Piazza Affari the stock of Banco Bpm rises to close up by 5% at 2.9 euros (+ 61% from the beginning of the year).

On the other hand, there is no interest for the two banks on the market. Mps is too great even in terms of the “restructuring burden” so “we had given our willingness to look at individual geographic areas”. On the contrary, Carige is too small and “would take too long to grow. We are also the second largest bank in Liguria and in these negotiations we are also shareholders of Fitd (the Interbank Fund that controls the Genoese bank ed). It all gets complicated. It does not attract us ».

In the expected consolidation of the sector, DTAs (tax incentives) may represent “an additional incentive”, but for Castagna there are other drivers, starting with the profitability that Banco intends to strengthen by 2024. Banco Bpm plans to close the period with 4.6 billion in revenues (from 4.15 billion in 2020), a net profit of 1.05 billion (from 330 million), a profitability (Rote) of 9% (from 3.2%) and a capitalization index (Cet1) to 14.4% (from 13.3%). The targets will also be achieved thanks to the reduction in the cost of risk and the new commercial model focused on digitalisation and omnichannel. Finally, the institute plans to allocate 40% of profits to the remuneration of shareholders. Also yesterday, the Bank announced that it had closed the nine months with a net profit of 472 million (+ 79.8%) and 3.4 billion in operating income (+ 10.5%).

In terms of employment, Banco Bpm confirmed the voluntary exit of 1,600 employees by 2023 and the hiring of 800 people. “It is good news and a distinctive sign” to see how “Banco Bpm presents an industrial plan that does not focus on reducing work, but on reorganization capable of developing the professionalism of staff and internal growth also from a commercial perspective”, he said. known as Giuseppe Bilanzuoli, Uilca national secretary.