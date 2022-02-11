Banco Bpm, Unicredit ready for the takeover bid? Stock market in fibrillation, but offer still far away- Corriere.it

Banco Bpm enters trading on the stock exchange after it failed to make a price for half the morning with press reports on the hypothesis of a possible takeover of Unicredit. In Piazza Affari, the stock of the bank led by Giuseppe Castagna gains 6.6% to 3.447 euros. Unicredit sells 1.3% to € 15.646, in line with the Ftse Mib down by 1.2%. .

Second the messengerbehind the 8% jump of Bpm on the stock market, last Wednesday, there would be not only the good numbers of the financial statements but also the fact that, having failed the acquisition of Mps, the Orcel institute has returned to maneuver on Piazza Meda. To the point that on the top floors of finance but also in government circles there are those who do not exclude that at the turn of the weekend Unicredit can come forward with a proposal and those who even speak of takeover bid. In recent days the bank of Piazza Meda has announced the accounts in 2021, closed with an adjusted net profit higher than expected and equal to 710 million euros, with a jump of 114.9% on an annual basis.



After a first no comment in relation to the rumors , a spokesperson for Unicredit stated that “as part of its business and in line with the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan”, the institute in Piazza Gae Aulenti “continues to evaluate all the strategic options available and will not fail to keep the market of any concrete development “. Furthermore, Unicredit specifies that “no extraordinary meeting of the board of directors has been called”. But the long wave of rumors about banking risk also touches Anima’s prices, the asset management company closely linked, both for shareholdings in the capital and for commercial agreements, with various credit institutions. Banco Bpm in fact controls an almost 20% stake in Anima, to which 10.4% is added in the hands of Poste Italiane (which bought it from Mps in June 2015). Furthermore, since its inception, Anima has been linked to Banca Mps, one of the most important commercial partners for the company today. Today the prices of Anima benefit from the rumors on Unicredit.

