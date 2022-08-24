Banco Central de Cuba on the exchange rate for certificates of deposit in USD

With the elimination of the Cuban Convertible Peso (CUC), the Central Bank of Cuba reported that the bank accounts of collaborators could benefit from a type of certificate of deposit in EUR or USD.

These certificates of deposit operate as “a product used by banks as a form of savings that certifies that people have a deposit in banks and that it is their property,” says the official BCC website.

In its beginnings, the banking authority explained that the certificate of deposit would not have backing in Freely Convertible Currency. Therefore, people who decided to put their funds in this type of product could not make transactions in MLC.

Many accounts of Cuban collaborators, in addition, automatically changed to CUP, at the exchange rate of 1 × 24.

After the announcement of the exchange market in Cuba, first with the purchase of dollars and other currencies by financial institutions, the Central Bank ratified that:

“The exchange rate applied to accounts in CUC of collaborators abroad is 1 CUC x 24 CUP. In the case of accounts that have the 30% discount, they maintain their benefits.”

CUBAN COLLABORATORS: CERTIFICATES IN USD

With the possibility of acquiring foreign currency in Cuba from this August 23, several professionals asked on the Cubadebate website:

“My CUC account when the Reordering became a few Cuban pesos and I decided to make the famous deposit account in dollars. Right now they did not give an explanation in the Round Table if I can get my money in dollars at any exchange rate, 110 or 125 does not matter to me. What I am not going to accept is that my money, which I entrusted to the bank, is going to devalue it to 23.50 at a stroke.”

“The collaborators from Venezuela who made the certificate in USD, can we sell them at that rate of 110 pesos, or could we already use them or get them in cash from the bank? What will happen to the Venezuelan card if everything will be in MLC and after 3 years I have not been able to use it and Medical Collaboration does not explain anything to us?

From the Central Bank of Cuba they limited themselves to responding that “In case you want to withdraw all or part of the available balance in your Certificate of Deposit, it will be with the new exchange rate”.