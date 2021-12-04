Banco di Sardegna, here are the financial instruments dedicated to women

Various lines of credit have been inaugurated to support business activities and personal needs, testimonials of the players of the Dinamo women’s basketball

SASSARI. Banco di Sardegna thinks of women and to «facilitate their personal and professional life path», it launches the line of financial instruments «BdS in rosa», which is made up of various targeted offers. The simplest tool is the Dafne prepaid card, which can be used to make purchases in Italy, abroad and online and to receive bank transfers thanks to the Iban associated with the card. Part of the commissions for the use of the card is donated to the Dafne Sardegna network, which ensures reception, listening and psychological support to the victims of crimes, mainly women.

Another product is the loan guaranteed by the Guarantee Fund for SMEs and aimed at companies with predominantly female participation, to support the investments related to their core business. The line is completed by personal loans, available in three types: the mini, up to 3,000 euros; the fixed, up to 30 thousand; the maxi, up to 50 thousand. The fixed loan and the maxi loan also provide for the possibility of changing or skipping installments.

“We are particularly happy to be able to give women due attention by dedicating them a line of products and services designed to meet the varied needs they have to face by virtue of the significant contribution and role they are called to play in every area, from the economy to business, from institutional to social and family activities »explains Banco’s general manager, Giuseppe Cuccurese.

Testimonial of the product line is the Dinamo Banco di Sardegna women’s basketball team, which represents the attention that the bank pays to women also in the field of sport. (Handle).