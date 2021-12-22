Banco Santander is once again sponsor of Ferrari

Ferrari has the clear intention of returning to fight for the top floors of Formula 1 starting from 2022. Pending a recovery from a technical point of view, the Maranello team continues to work from the point of view of sponsorships and just this morning has announced a new partner: Banco Santander.

For Ferrari and Banco Santander it is a return together after a period, the one that went from 2010 to 2017, in which the Red team managed to contend for the world titles several times against Red Bull and Mercedes, but without being able to beat their direct rivals. In those seasons, Ferrari fielded drivers of the caliber of Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, but without obtaining titles.

Now, with the new multi-year agreement signed between the parties in question, Banco Santander will once again be visible on the Ferrari bodies, but also on the suits of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. That’s not all, because Banco Santander will also find a place in the GT competitions in which the Prancing Horse will take part. Therefore, even on the Hypercar which should see the light in 2023.

The press release reads as follows: “Ferrari is pleased to announce that, starting from next season, Banco Santander will be Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari, resuming a collaboration that had already seen him alongside the Maranello team from 2010 to 2017.

The partnership, which will last for many years, will see the bank’s logo return to the Scuderia’s single-seaters and to the racing suits of the drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, to the caps and also to appear in the activities of the Ferrari Driver Academy. Banco Santander will also be alongside Ferrari Competizioni GT, with the logo highlighted on the official cars participating in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and on the future Le Mans Hypercar.

In 2020 Banco Santander was the world’s leading bank in financial activities related to renewable energy and, through its investment bank Santander CIB, has a dedicated team for companies in the transition to a zero-emission economy. Banco Santader will therefore support the Scuderia in the path that will lead it to be carbon neutral in 2030.

John Elkann, president of Ferrari, said: “It is an honor to return to partnering with a global financial institution such as Banco Santander, which is engaged in responsible banking and has demonstrated leadership in renewable energy finance and services. of ESG consulting around the world. We are happy to partner with them to achieve our key goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We believe that Formula 1 with its technological innovations and developments will benefit our industry and ultimately society as a whole ”.

Ana Botín, Executive President of Banco Santander: “We are thrilled to work with Ferrari again and to support them in their sustainability projects. In addition to the clear commercial benefits of supporting Ferrari as Europe’s leading automotive finance provider, it is our interest to help the automotive industry in its green transition. Our new partnership with Ferrari will benefit both parties in this regard. “