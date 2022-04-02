Banco Santander maintains its 2022 targets despite the war in Ukraine | Economy

Ana Botín, president of Banco Santander. Paul Monge

Banco Santander maintains the path marked out at the end of the 2021 financial year. The economic fluctuations derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which are already being felt and will have new consequences in the coming months, have not changed the entity’s objectives, as this report has assured Friday its president, Ana Botín, at the general meeting of shareholders: “Based on the current economic consensus, we are confident of achieving the 2022 financial objectives that we announced in February, maintaining high profitability in America and improving that of Europe”, he stated . The meeting has approved the payment from May 2 of a complementary cash dividend of 0.0515 euros per share, which is equivalent to a disbursement of 865 million.

In addition, the shareholders’ meeting has given the go-ahead to the rebalancing of powers between Botín and the CEO, José Antonio Álvarez: the director will report directly to the board of directors and not to the president as he did until now. He has also re-elected five directors, including Álvarez himself. And he has given the green light to carry out another capital reduction for a maximum amount of 867 million euros, equivalent to 10% of the bank’s share capital. The annual report on directors’ remuneration, in a consultative vote, has also gone ahead, although with the rejection of almost 12% of the shareholders.

Botín has advanced in his speech that the bank’s commercial activity has remained at a strong level in the first quarter of this year, with revenues in line with previous months and with a year-on-year growth of new loan production estimated at 8 %, in pre-pandemic levels. “Efficiency and cost of credit remained in line with expectations, return on common tangible equity above 13%, and our CET1 capital ratio fully loaded, at 12%, aligned with the annual objectives”, added the president.

On the consequences of the war in Ukraine, the group has detailed that its credit exposure (if Russia and Ukraine are added) is only 80 million euros. “However, we must not minimize the indirect effect that the invasion is going to have: higher inflation, lower economic growth, especially in Europe, and impacts that go beyond the sharp increase in energy prices”, Botín stressed. at the meeting held at the Santander headquarters in Madrid. The executive, in fact, has recalled that the consequences will depend on the duration of the invasion, its intensity and the policies that are adopted, although it already takes slower than expected economic growth for granted.

In this context, the president has maintained that the entity’s strength is based on its business model and, above all, on diversification. “Diversification proved to be a competitive advantage during the 2008 financial crisis, during the 2011 sovereign debt crisis, and during the pandemic, and explains why Santander has always had one of the best results among European banks in tests of stress of the European Central Bank”, he stressed. In this regard, the good position of the American markets in which the group is present is particularly relevant, with less exposure and a better economic forecast for the coming months than Europe.

Hence the confidence in meeting the objectives set: on the one hand, revenue growth of around 5% in 2022 and, on the other, placing the efficiency ratio (expenses over revenues, the lower the better) at 45%. Likewise, it also calculates a RoTe (return on ordinary tangible capital) greater than 13% and maintain its quality capital at 12%. In addition, it plans to distribute 40% of its profits among its shareholders by 2022, the same percentage as the previous year. And it hopes that this percentage will grow to 50% in subsequent years.

“2021 was the first year in which we carried out a share buyback, a way of remunerating shareholders whereby the company buys back its own shares and subsequently redeems them, thus reducing the total number of outstanding shares. As the number of outstanding shares decreases, the economic rights of each share increase, thus also increasing the value of each share, since it represents a greater part of Santander, of its profits, dividends and assets”, recalled Botín. Thus, shareholder remuneration will be distributed through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Cost growth below inflation

For this financial year, as explained to the shareholders by the CEO, José Antonio Álvarez, the entity has set itself the goal of keeping cost growth below inflation. “We hope to once again improve the efficiency of the group, supported by the transformation plans that we are carrying out in all regions.”

Santander will distribute 3,400 million euros charged to the previous year. Some 1,700 million will be paid with a cash dividend of 4.85 cents delivered in November. To this we must add the complementary payment of the dividend approved this Friday. The other 1,700 million are paid through the repurchase of shares: the plan for 841 million that the group completed at the end of 2021 and a second that is currently underway for another 865 million. The bank will amortize these acquired shares, a capital reduction that must also be authorized this Friday by the meeting.