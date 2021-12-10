Banco Santander will have to compensate Andrea Orcel for 68 million euros for the non-appointment as CEO: “The agreement was valid”

Banco Santander will have to compensate Andrea Orcel for 68 million euros for the failure to appoint as CEO of the current CEO of Unicredit. This was decided by the Court of Madrid which condemned the Spanish banking institution, considering the agreement reached in September 2018 with the banker valid. A sentence that, however, is not definitive, given that the Iberian group will appeal: “We strongly disagree with the sentence – reads a note released by Santander – The board of directors is confident that we will be successful on appeal as in the two criminal charges already considered by the court in relation to this question “.

Orcel, on the other hand, speaking to the Financial Times he says he hopes that the story “ends and we can turn the page”, Santander “is the past and I am 150% focused on Unicredit. I think it is unfortunate to have arrived where we are but if people only look at the facts and what emerged in court, the conclusions are clear “. The sentence, he writes El Mundo, it is a defeat for the president of the Iberian group, Ana Botín, who had argued during the civil trial that a formal contract had never been signed and that the manager had not honored part of the commitments agreed with the bank. Orcel at the time was driving theinvestment banking from Ubs and in leaving office he would have lost deferred bonuses of several million euros. After the appointment, in January 2019, Santander’s turnaround came due to “Really significant cost” that the bank would have to pay “to hire a single individual, albeit as talented as Andrea, offsetting the loss – Botín said at the time – of a significant portion of his remuneration from the previous seven years” in UBS.

Hence the lawsuit by the banker with an initial claim for compensation of 110 million euros, which then dropped to 76 million. Until the ruling that in the 25 pages signed by the judge Javier Sánchez Beltrá, defines the contract “terminated unilaterally and unjustified” from Banco Santander which will have to pay Orcel 17 million as an entry bonus, 35 million for long-term incentives, 5.8 million for two years and 10 million as compensation for moral and reputational damages. On the latter aspect, the judge highlights how Orcel’s “prestige and training” were “highly appreciated in the European banking sector” and therefore it is “understandable” how Santander’s decision not to go ahead with the appointment caused him “Considerable frustration, unease, uncertainty and a certain discredit in the banking world”. Therefore the amount requested “for non-pecuniary damage” is not to be considered excessive.