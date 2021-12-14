Bancomat, a fine of 30 euros (up) is on the way for shopkeepers who do not accept Pos- Corriere.it

A fine of more than 30 euros for the shopkeeper who does not accept payments by debit or credit cards. A parliamentary amendment to the Recovery decree approved by the House Budget Commission could succeed where the Conte government failed two years ago. Reformulated by the speakers on the basis of the proposals of Stefano Fassina (Leu) and Rebecca Frassini (Lega), the editing is aimed not only at merchants, but also at professionals who refuse electronic payments. The scheduled departure date is January 1, 2022 and the fine, as mentioned, starting from 30 euros, to which 4% of the value of the product or service purchased is added.

The obligation existed, the fine never applied In fact, the obligation for shopkeepers and service providers to accept payments with the POS has existed for years, but the fine for those who do not comply had never entered into force. The same provision, in fact, had already been included in the tax decree linked to the 2020 maneuver, but had been removed during the parliamentary procedure of the provision. With January 1, 2022, things could change. The amendment also specifies that the obligation to accept electronic payments is fulfilled when the merchant gives the possibility to pay with at least one type of debit card and at least one type of credit card. As regards, then, the application of the compulsory obligation and the consequent fine for those who break it, the amendment refers to the general rules on administrative sanctions. In a nutshell, the checks and ascertainment of the violation would be entrusted to the municipal police and other law enforcement agencies.



The new fees for withdrawals But the changes in sight for ATMs and credit cards may not end there. By the end of the year, the Antitrust opinion on the new interchange fees and costs for consumers should arrive. The Competition and Market Authority had launched an investigation exactly one year ago against Bancomat Spa, starting from a communication sent to the Authority by the same circuit, in which it was planned to overcome the current mechanism which provides that the the cost of the withdrawal for the user depends on who issued the card and the institution that owns the counter, if it is different from the bank that issued the card, it is remunerated by a fixed commission, to pass to a commission decided by the owner of the counter (which cannot in any case exceed the cost of 1.50 euros). It would be a total reversal of the model. Based on competition and transparency (so far often disregarded) on the commissions applied by banks for withdrawing money from ATMs, but which in any case would not become active before one year after the positive wall of the Authority. Therefore, not if it speaks before 2023.

The risk increases costs for customers It remains difficult to say whether or not there will be an increase in costs for customers (it will all depend on the decisions of the banks). Certainly for this change it would bring with it a positive aspect, as explained by Alessandro Zollo, at the top of Bancomat Spa, the company owned by the main credit institutions that manages the Bancomat and Pagobancomat circuits: to make it possible to make the banks more profitable management of ATMs avoiding their closure as is happening in many small municipalities. In fact, the cost is mainly absorbed by the bank that provides the withdrawal service and it is a tax of between 70 and 90 cents for each transaction, which is not offset by the interchange fee of 49 cents. For Zollo, in short, with the current system we all lose: the customer who withdraws from another bank and does not know what the commission is applied, and the bank because it is unable to remunerate that service.

The exultation of the Codacons Meanwhile, Codacons rejoices for what it defines as one of its own historical battle. The President Carlo Rienzi recalled that as early as 2014, thanks to the decree law number 179/2012 of the Monti Government, the obligation for shopkeepers and professionals to accept payments with Pos was introduced in Italy, a measure which was then confirmed and extended to starting from 1 July 2020 from the tax decree linked to the Budget Law (No. 124/2019). Neither regulation, however, had introduced penalties for merchants who refused card and ATM payments. This led, according to Rienzi, to a paradoxical situation in which still today numerous shopkeepers throughout Italy, despite possessing the Pos, prevent customers from paying with electronic money, aware that they will not face any fine.

