Bancomat, can you withdraw with a BancoPosta card?

Poste Italiane offers many different services and possibilities to deposit money and carry out transactions on your account. Including BancoPosta

The operations that are most frequently carried out with the card at an ATM are withdrawals, recharges of prepaid cards or deposits. Withdrawals ATM, including those of Poste Italiane, are associated with national and international circuits. The most usual is the circuit Bancomat / Pagobancomat, to which most of the Italian banks are associated.

Italian poston the contrary, it does not rely on the Pagobancomat circuit, the symbol of which you can find on all bank ATMs. In fact, when taking a sample, to check if it is possible to complete the operation, it is advisable to check if the sticks, positioned on the door, correspond to the circuits present on the paper.

BancoPosta holders ask themselves if they can make ATM withdrawals with their account.

Bancomat, how much does ATM withdrawal cost with BancoPosta?

To withdraw from ATMs from a BancoPosta account, you must have a Postamat card associated with Bank account. Even if Poste Italiane does not rely on the national Bancomat / Pagobancomat circuit, it is still possible to make withdrawals because Postamat it is connected to the international circuit MasterCard, available for all Italian and international ATMs.

Read also: “The card is about to freeze”. Postepay alarm: what happens

But be careful: there are costs and withdrawal limits for Marstercard. The withdrawal limit daily is of 600 euros, but not all in one tranche. In fact, most branches allow you to withdraw a maximum of 500 euros, or sometimes just 250 euros, for each single operation. The monthly limit is 2,500 euros.

Read also: Fourteenth INPS: here is who will receive it in 2022

Every single operation, since it relies on an international circuit, will be paid for one commission, which will be deducted directly from the current account. The customer will be able to repent of this because the usual wording on the ATM screen, which appears before carrying out the operation, is “with this operation there may be commissions from your bank”. The cost for the withdrawal Postamat and of € 1.75 at each operation.