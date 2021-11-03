Bancomat, if you withdraw this amount, the checks are triggered

Users who use their ATMs on a daily basis to make a withdrawal must pay attention to the amount they choose to withdraw. Let’s find out when the checks are triggered.

Use the ATM to withdraw money from our accounts or our cards has become a habit for everyone. A daily operation to which we are so used that in many circumstances we do not realize that there is a risk. In recent years, governments of various nations have worked to limit the use of cash as much as possible, to make transactions traceable and increasingly secure. In this sense, many operations have been set up.

In any case, you need to be careful when making a Cash withdrawal. There is a risk that, by withdrawing a precise amount from your account or through your card, checks may be triggered. But let’s find out in detail if and how it is possible to avoid this possibility.

ATM: do not withdraw this amount

Each card ATM, credit card and prepaid has a maximum daily withdrawal limit. In some circumstances, however, it is possible that checks may be triggered by the tax authorities. In principle, these can be considered active when the threshold of 1,000 euros in cash per day is exceeded.

Another limit that should not be exceeded to prevent the checks from tripping is that of withdrawals for 5,000 euros in one month with regards to companies. In general, if you stay below these limits there should be no controls. Obviously in this sense there are no certainties. The limit granted by the tax authorities to private Italian citizens is lower, who will have to be careful not to exceed the limits generally already imposed by their reference credit institution.