Bancomat, increase for withdrawals: when they will leave

Bancomat Spa has presented a proposal to change the rates relating to commissions on withdrawals

A critical event in the economy such as a pandemic is causing profound changes in a fundamental sector like that of cash circulation. In addition to the clear institutional decisions aimed at limiting cash to encourage the fight against tax evasion, there are also the positions of the banking world. Among the new features is the proposal of the company Bancomat Spa to increase the commissions on withdrawals from the ATM.

ATM, when the rates will change

The increases concern the cases of withdrawals from banks other than your own. In many cases, in fact, banks offer the service free of charge to their customers who withdraw at other branches. This levy, however, still exposes to a cost the banks. Each withdrawal, in fact, costs 0.49 euro cents to each bank. The intention is to absorb this cost. As for the times the changes will not be forthcoming. Everything will depend on the decision of the Antitrust Authority on the proposed change.

The decision is expected in April. According to what has been established, if the new model is approved by the Antitrust, at least a time band must pass between 12 and 18 months to make everything operational. In the event of a decision ad April 2022, therefore, everything will be postponed to 2023 forwarded. The expected cost according to Altroconsumo forecasts should be 1.50 euros. Furthermore, according to the forecasts, there should be the alignment of all banks to this rate as it happens in other cases as well.

The change also goes hand in hand with the gradual reduction of branches which is gradually occurring in the area. In some areas it is already becoming difficult for users to withdraw cash at ATMs. It is, for example, of small towns located in mountainous or hilly areas. In these cases, to pick up you have to use the car and move a few kilometers. The push towards digital also comes from the banking world.

Stinging withdrawals, the reasons for the increases

The trend is to push towards digital payments both by political institutions and by the banking system. The former aim to reduce tax evasion by pushing towards traceable payments. Banks, on the other hand, aim to reduce management costs for branches and ATMs by encouraging online accounts to the detriment of traditionalbank accounts whose rates rise.

There are not few offers to keep accounts online, especially for under 35. The will is to project the citizen towards the digitization. More electricity payments, less cash mean less costs for banks and more transparency for the state that aims to collect more.

However, in order to tackle the intermediate phase of reducing ATMs in some areas, collaborations with certain have already been activated business capillaries throughout the territory. In Umbriafor example, it is possible to withdraw cash at some pharmacies adhering to a memorandum of understanding.