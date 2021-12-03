Bancomat, new tax on withdrawals: that’s when

A new tax will affect all those who make withdrawals at the ATM. Here’s what it is

Bad news in sight for Italians: the new year will bring with it one new tax which affects everyone who has a credit card.

In fact, with the new year a real one is coming reform which will affect all those who will carry out the withdrawals from ATMs. A real tax will be introduced to discourage the use of cash.

The company proposed this reform Bancomat SpA. who wants to change the costs on commissions. Until today the cost of each single commission is 50 cents if you take it from the ATM of the own bank while, if you withdraw from a counter of a different bank compared to the one with which he opened his current account, the commission more has a higher cost.

With the Bancomat reform proposes to modify the withdrawal commission which will be decided directly by the bank that owns the ATM. The customer will be aware of the price only and only when he withdraws the money. This new fee will arrive in the course of the month of April 2022.

To be penalized with this new tax are mainly people who have their own current account in a bank with few branches or how many have opened a relationship with one Bank exclusively online. These, in fact, will be forced to withdraw from ATMs not owned by their bank.

The risk is that of finding oneself in front of some commissions which are hardly comparable, because they are taken and communicated on the spot by the bank that owns the ATM. The decision to tax withdrawals is accompanied by the decision of many banking groups of close branches.