With the conceptual normalization of electronic money, which in recent years has assumed an increasingly important value in economies, the various types of payment cards such as ATMs have also taken on an increasingly important value: with digital payments increasingly widespread and “Encouraged” also by the latest governments, following the European trend that “encourages” different layers of citizens to use wire transfers, credit / debit cards and ATMs.

The motivation is to be found mainly in the factor traceabilityas the movements of money and payments made with cash are often difficult to follow and therefore to be taxed later

Fewer branches

While this is increasing the spread of cards and ATMs, on the other, ATMs are progressively decreasing in numbers throughout the country, above all due to the increasingly high costs for banks. In fact, compared to a few years ago, branches are considered less essential and ATMs are used almost entirely for withdrawing cash. What happens when the message “ATM not enabled ” ?

“Bancomat not enabled!”: Attention, here’s what you need to do

It is advisable to verify that the ATM card is actually compatible with the ATM in the circuit: in most cases this message occurs precisely due to a lack of compatibility but can also be a symptom of some technical problem, often due to the ATM itself. In almost all cases it is sufficient to change the door but if the problem continues to recur it could also be related to our card, which can be damaged, even in a way not visible to the naked eye, damage that can be caused by demagnetization.

the message ATM not enabled it can also occur in the event of a preventive blocking of the card: particular money transactions and cloning of the card represent other dynamics, albeit less widespread than in the aforementioned cases.

Contacting our bank directly represents the definitive solution to immediately understand the dynamics of the error.