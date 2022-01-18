Bancomat, the mistake everyone makes: the card is demagnetized

The ATM card is a very useful but extremely delicate tool. In contact with various objects it can be demagnetized. Let’s find out how to avoid this problem

Every day millions of Italians use their own ATM card to carry out the most disparate operations. Probably the most common is cash withdrawals. Despite the government’s goal is to limit the circulation of cash, there are still many people who carry out this type of operation.

With the ATM cardobviously, it is not possible to just carry out withdrawals but also to shop. This grants the possibility to buy both in physical stores, paying through the POS, and on the web on the various e-commerce platforms. It would be a real problem not to be able to use it because it is demagnetized.

This eventuality can take shape in different situations, some of which also using commonly used objects. So let’s find out how to prevent the card from happening demagnetize and how to fix it in case this has already happened.

ATMs, the common mistake in your pocket

The error we are about to tell you about is very common and very widespread. Generally everyone keeps their cell phone in their pocket but if there is one in it ATM card it could create a serious problem for us. The cell phone, in fact, is one of the objects that can cause demagnetization some paper.

It is good practice avoid keeping your cellphone and card in the same pocket. Perhaps the latter would be ideal to keep it in a special compartment of the wallet or of the special card holder. They are small imperceptible details but which, in the long run, could reserve one for you bad surprise.

In case your card already had demagnetized you have only one chance to solve the problem, contact your credit institution. There ATM cardin fact, it would be unusable. If you have the opportunity to go to the branch you could get the necessary support, otherwise you will have to submit a specific request and wait for it to be sent home.