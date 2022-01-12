Bancomat, the news about your card that you may not know

Bancomat, are you aware of this news in Italy regarding your cards? Here’s what it is

The ATM cards, or more correctly debit cards, are linked to a current account, the details of which are shown in the magnetic devices on the card. The original card payment method was with the magnetic strip. “Crawling”, ie by passing the magnetic strip in the appropriate Pos, payments could be made.

The band, in fact, contains the information necessary for the payment to be successful. But the “swipe” was soon replaced by the magnetic chip, which must be inserted in a special slot of the Pos device. Today, there is no longer any need for the chip for some operations, you pay directly with contactless, the payment method in which it is sufficient to bring the card to the Pos and the payment is authorized, but only for the figures lower than 25 euros.

Some lenders have currently raised the roof with the contactless at 50 euros. But many ATM cards still have a magnetic stripe. What does this entail?

ATM, can the magnetic stripe jeopardize the security of the card?

Operation a band of the cards is now limited to residual payment transactions and is in the process of being completed total disposal. In fact, if the card is equipped with a Chip and is used to operate on a POS or ATM terminal which is in turn capable of reading a Chip, the payment or withdrawal operation is performed using microcircuit technology.

This, even if the Band is present on the card, that continues to be used in all those cases (albeit marginal by now) in which the Terminal does not support, even temporarily, the microcircuit or to allow the operation of the Cards even in those foreign countries where the magnetic strip is still in use.

In any case, the ATM circuit responds in this way to the questions of customers who wonder if the presence of the magnetic strip could be in any way dangerous for the risk of disclosure of information: “The presence of the Gang on paper does not compromise the security of microcircuit transactions “.

“In fact: the Band does not contain sensitive information such as eg. the PIN, and the bank or specialized institution, at the very moment in which it authorizes a withdrawal or a payment, verifies both the correctness of the operation and the technology (microcircuit or Band) with which the operation is taking place. Therefore, should it detect signs of anomaly, it is able to decline the authorization to withdraw or pay “.