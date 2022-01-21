Bancomat, the rule to never demagnetize it

You would do well to keep your ATM card carefully: if it becomes demagnetized, you need to ask for a new one and pay additional issuing costs.

In this guide, we reveal some rules to never demagnetize the ATM avoiding inconveniences. We take this opportunity to remind you of the mistakes we can all make.

Finding yourself with a demagnetized card at a shop checkout is the worst thing that can happen.

Why can the ATM become demagnetized?

THE reasons why the ATM can become demagnetized They are different:

The band or the microchip can be damaged over time for simple reasons of wear;

One makes the mistake of keeping it together with other magnetic cards;

The card comes into contact with other magnetic fields generated by mobile phones, PCs, TVs.

Bancomat: avoid demagnetizing it, you will save the issuing costs for a new card

A demagnetized ATM card, therefore unusable, must be replaced with a new one: this involves expenses for the issue.

If it demagnetizes, you must go to the bank counter to deliver the damaged card (which will be cut in the presence of the holder) and have it replaced with a new one.

If the credit institution is online, you must call the toll-free number to have the card blocked. Furthermore, you will have to follow a simple procedure to request a new card which will be indicated by the operator.

Bancomat: how to avoid demagnetizing the card

To avoid expenses and stress, it is preferable to find out how prevent the problem by not demagnetizing the paper.

Here you are how to do: