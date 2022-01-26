Bancoposta, a new way to recharge: customers smile

A big news coming for Bancoposta customers: here’s how you can carry out some operations at the counter. All the details

There are many news for customers of Italian post in this early 2022, especially as regards Bancoposta and payments. One of the issues under discussion both as regards top-ups and as regards payments. Subject of limitation as well as for withdrawals. But now everything might seem simple.

In fact, with the government’s commitment to carry out all the initiatives in the fight against tax evasion, the spotlight is put on the operations including collection and deposit of account holders. The elimination of cash remains the main tool to achieve the goal. But at very high prices for account holders from all over Italy.

In fact, today we have to deal not only with the reduced presence of branches in the territory but also with the difficulties to get to withdraw sums in cash, as well as depositing money, which should always be justified. But Poste Italiane seems to have thought of this problem by offering a valid tool for all customers.

Bancoposta, here’s how to top up

One of the possibilities for all Bancoposta account holders is to be able to carry out top-up and cash deposit operations with Postamat. As you know, they accept banknotes ranging from 5 to 100 euros. Tool much appreciated by Poste Italiane customers who can use it from any area of ​​the country.

Through the counters Postamat Cash-In now there is a welcome change: as was the case in the past with all ATMs, now it is possible to carry out the payment operations without particular problems. Also in safety. In fact, even for the greater brightness of these easily recognizable doors, operations are much simpler.

And also in maximum safety as the greater brightness allows to guarantee greater visibility in the event of the presence of malicious people. A new support for customers, which confirms the constant support of Poste Italiane towards all its customers, even in this complicated period that we are experiencing.