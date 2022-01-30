BancoPosta account, big news at the counter: the details

News for all BancoPosta Account holders who no longer have to go to the post office to pay cash

All Italians who have a BancoPosta Account will no longer have to go to a post office to be able to pay cash but they will be able to do it in a completely new way, simple and in total autonomy.

From today, in fact, it will be possible to pay money into your BancoPosta Account by going directly to the ATM of Poste Italiane and, in a few seconds, you can top up your account. So let’s see how to do it.

BancoPosta, here’s how to pay cash to the ATM

Through the BancoPosta Account you can manage expenses in App, shop online and access a series of dedicated discounts. The bill includes the debit card Carta BancoPosta for each holder, Internet and Mobile Banking services, information notifications and, on request, a free check book per year. Through the card you can pay all over the world and make purchases online and on sites affiliated with Mastercard.

As mentioned, in Italy it is now possible to pay cash into the BancoPosta Account directly at the ATM of Poste. To do this, just insert the BancoPosta card in the appropriate slot and the writing will come out “Cash payment”. After confirming and entering the PIN you can insert the banknotes of cut between 5 and 100 euros. Once the relevant amount has been entered, the Postamat counter will show the summary of the payment on the screen, indicating the denomination of each banknote, the number of pieces and obviously the total.

At this point you can decide whether to insert new banknotes or confirm the operation. If we confirm there will be printed a document with all the details of the payment just made. We must emphasize, however, that this operation is only possible through the branches ATM Postamat Cash – In which, currently, are only 20 in all of Italy.

The new ATMs work in the same way as the old ones but they have more sophisticated safety devices. The new Postamats will integrate the national network which consists of 8060 ATMs. They will therefore join the 12,000 post offices located from North to South.