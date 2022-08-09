Bancrédito ceases operations in Puerto Rico

After almost five years of various accusations, the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) Natalia Zequeira Díaz, announced on Tuesday the voluntary liquidation of Bancrédito International Bank & Trust while indicating that the firm Kaufman Rossin will carry out a forensic audit of the transactions carried out by the International Banking Entity (EBI).

Immediately, in a statement sent to this newspaper, Bancrédito confirmed its final decision while stating that “it has enough capital to meet its obligations with depositors, suppliers and employees.”

“The bank will continue to cooperate with banking regulators to meet its legal and regulatory obligations,” reads the institution’s statement.

“What began in 2019 as a routine examination for one of the largest and most mature EBIs operating in Puerto Rico today reaches its last chapter,” Zequeira said in a written statement.

According to Zequeira Díaz, he indicated that the voluntary liquidation process could take about six months, while he fined the institution $250,000 to put an end to the ongoing process.

The liquidation of the EBI will be in the hands of Driven Administrative Services LLC, an entity contracted by Bancrédito, it was indicated.

“The OCIF will ensure that the EBI complies with its obligations to depositors and will ensure that an independent third party evaluates and passes judgment on the transactions carried out by and through the bank,” it was indicated.

According to the banking regulator, the firm Kaufman Rossin, specialized in compliance with banking regulations, will be in charge of reviewing practically all the transactions carried out by and through Bancrédito between October 1, 2016 and December 17, 2020.

The decision of the OCIF comes amid the indictment of a federal grand jury against the main shareholder of the institution, Julio M. Herrera Velutini, former Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced and other defendants for an alleged pattern of bribes for that regulator to modify its demands against the EBI and to remove the then director of the OCIF, George Joyner, from that office and appoint Víctor Rodríguez Bonilla.

The move of the OCIF, however, is not related to the federal investigation. Rather, the determination occurred after Bancrédito did not comply with the creation of a committee aimed at preventing and identifying possible money laundering activities through that entity.

Previously, Rodríguez Bonilla told The new day that he received pressure from former campaign collaborator, John Blakeman, to modify the regulatory determinations of the OCIF to which the lawyer responded in the negative and informed the federal authorities.

With the eventual closure of Bancrédito, and for various reasons, in just over a year, the OCIF has put a lock on at least four EBIs or International Financial Institutions (IFE) that operated on the island and that failed to comply with the regulations that applies to these institutions dedicated to offering financial intermediation services from Puerto Rico to clients abroad.