Bandai Namco expects 4 million copies sold in the first month – Nerd4.life

Bandai Namco has high expectations for Elden Ring and expects FromSoftware’s new work to reach altitude 4 million copies sold within the first month since launch.

The estimate was unveiled during a recent investor Q&A, where the company said it expects to sell 4 million copies of Elden Ring by the end of the fiscal year, which is March 31, 2022, just over a month. after the game was launched.

“As for the notable games coming up in the future, we plan to release Elden Ring in February 2022. The game has received great praise from the industry and fans, winning numerous awards at European events even before its release and we expect it to sell 4 million units by the end of this fiscal year ”

4 million copies sold in a month is a decidedly optimistic estimate, but on the other hand Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of next year. Just to make a comparison, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice it had reached 3.8 million copies distributed in about four months from its launch and it is currently the FromSoftware game that has reached the milestone of two million copies sold faster, to be precise in ten days. In July 2020, more than a year after its launch, it was at 5 million copies sold worldwide, according to Twisted Voxel.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC starting February 25.

Meanwhile, players have discovered an unreleased Elden Ring monster outside the confines of the beta map.