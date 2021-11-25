Bandai Namco opens the first Temporary Store in Milan, just in time for Christmas – Nerd4.life

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Bandai Spirits inaugurate the first Temporary Store to Milan, which will offer a full immersion of the Japanese company’s exclusive products until Christmas Eve.

The shop is located in Ripa di Porta Ticinese 61 and will be open from 1st December until 24th December, seven days a week, from 11:00 to 20:00. The store, completely Bandai Namco themed, will include an avalanche of products, with exclusive offers and discounts on video games and collectible figures, but there will also be game stations and the statue of Elden Ring of Malenia, already appreciated by the visitors of Lucca Comics & Games.

In the Temporary Store of Bandai Namco there will also be the wonderful statue of Elden Ring from Lucca Comics & Games

Let’s read together the details of the Bandai Namco press release:

The store is designed as an experiential path that will guide customers and visitors through the world of Bandai Namco at three hundred and sixty degrees, touching most of its souls, and will allow them to get back in touch with the company after all this time. In addition, its Christmas theming will also be perfect for those who let themselves be enchanted by THAT time of year! The Temporary Store – one of a kind – will be divided into 4 areas:



In the first exhibition hall, it will be possible to observe the new releases of Bandai Namco Entertainment on a large monitor, consult the digital catalog of games, register for the EP! C Rewards Club loyalty program to obtain many advantages related to the products, observe the Pac merchandise. Man then available at the cashier. In the same room Bandai Spirits will have some on display Banpresto previews and the best figures from Demon Slayer, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and more!



The second room will be the one where theIchiban Kuji, an instant win that gives away unobtainable and exclusive items – always giving the guarantee of receiving a rare item! Playing is very simple, just buy the ticket and then check which product it corresponds to. In addition to the classic Ichiban Kuji sets (will be available for Demon Slayer, One Piece and Dragon Ball) there will be 3 exclusive Ichiban Kuji Amusement sets, which only contain figures! These sets designed and produced only for events will be of One Piece, My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball!



Continuing along the path, you will enter a room particularly rich in content: the gashapon distributors with 11 sets of different series, the video game area with 4 stations where you can try, on new generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X), the biggest hits and the most iconic titles, such as Tales of Arise, Scarlet Nexus, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Little Nightmares II, and finally LEI, the statue of Malenia, which, after having made its appearance shrouded in mystery at Lucca Comics and Games, returns to be admired, studied and photographed from all possible angles. A unique opportunity for Elden Ring fans!



The last room is the one where you can finally dedicate yourself, after the binge of information and surprises, to the wildest shopping, taking advantage of the many exclusive offers that will be available to fans! Discounts on video games, collectible figures, exclusive gadgets (while stocks last) for each purchase, special promotions and the kindness of our staff will make the experience unique!