‘Bandit’ offers a real inside look at a ‘charming’ career criminal – Metro World News

Hold-ups, robberies, evasion tactics… it all adds up to a compelling story. But what makes “Bandit,” the latest movie starring Josh Duhamel and Elisha Cuthbert, stand out is the fact that it’s real. And besides, you almost empathize and cheer up with a “professional criminal”.

Director Allan Ungar-from a screenplay by Kraig Wenman, based on the true-story novel, “The Flying Bandit” by Robert Knuckle-follows the true story of Gilbert Galvan Jr. in this new feature film. After escaping from a Michigan prison and making his way north to London, Canada, Galván (Duhamel) searches for work and a way to get ahead in a new country. And he is able to assume a new identity after offering to pay a homeless man for his name ($22 to be exact), and from there, the story unfolds.

Parts of Galván’s personality, now under the alias of Robert Whiteman, can be seen even before he gets into the robbery aspect of the story. He is charming, or rather intriguing to people. He is also able to maintain a positive attitude and a joie de vivre even when he works selling popsicles out of a cart and has to sleep in a church at night.

And it is in that church where Galván meets Andrea (Cuthbert) and eventually, she ends up falling for his charm. What starts out as a date turns into a relationship, eventually forming a heartwarming love story at the center of this film. It is also the incentive that drives Galván to start robbing banks in the first place, and it kicks into gear when Andrea becomes pregnant.

“I think one of the reasons he did all of this was because he wanted this family. I wanted to start a family with her,” explains Duhamel. “He really loved Andrea, and so, out of desperation, for better or worse, he decided that this was his best option in order to provide for her family. He would go to great lengths to make that work.”

But, it is not the pure reasons that fully feed Galván. After a while, he gets pretty good at heists. He even mentions at one point in the film that “it’s the only thing I’ve ever been really good at.” Using clever tactics (disguises, reconnaissance, and even using the firemen from time to time) robberies become a race. Especially when he meets drug lord Tommy Kay (Mel Gibson).

“It’s that very risky act that he became, I think, addicted to in a way. The excitement of the heist, all the outfits and costumes that he was planning, he was building and wearing on these things, and how he was quick to snap out of it,” Duhamel continues.

As for Andrea, in the end she finds out about the dark things about Galván. But what surprises him, and will probably surprise audience members as well, is the fact that she doesn’t immediately reject the idea. In fact, she is going to work with Galván and is intrigued by all of it. Or at least that’s how Galván sees it.

“A lot of Andrea is really drawn from my conversations and investigations through Gilbert’s eyes. She obviously didn’t want to be a part of the movie in any way, and she now has her own life after all of that,” explains Cuthbert. “These things came to me as she went through the movie…Would she really have liked that? Would she really have reacted like that? But, that was the way he -Gilbert- remembered what had happened. So I had to stay true to that to keep my character consistent. I made sure he felt good and that he was true to his version of the story. That’s what made it so much fun.”

Andrea has some rules when she finds out about the robberies, and it all leads to Galván becoming legal and “getting that beach bar you’ve always wanted.” Plus, many of Andrea’s loved ones have been hit by banks, in her words, so the act of self-Robin Hood is welcome for a while.

“I had never played someone who really existed to have real things, actually. That adds a layer to the performance that you always have to keep in mind.

It’s not something completely made up or fictional on your part,” Cuthbert continues. “But, yeah, it’s really interesting and I can’t even imagine… I mean a small part, but the life that would have been. Falling in love with this man who just goes off and is robbing banks and having kids with this guy. It’s a wild story, but that’s why it interested me so much.”

Even with the law (in the form of B&E agents, one of them played by Néstor Carbonell) on his heels, Galván is capable of pulling off 59 “perfect heists”. As the Flying Bandit tours Canada, he builds up a reputation, and it is the character that Galván is that led those who made the film to pursue this story in the first place.

“When I read it, I thought the script was really exciting. But, in addition, there was that layer of being Canadian and being able to be part of a film that told a true Canadian story. That was really fascinating and exciting for me. I also thought that the love story in the midst of all the action in the film, in the way that it got tangled up, was really interesting,” explains Cuthbert.

The public will have to decide who to support in this story. And with nuanced, exciting and even comical moments, the story of Gilbert Galván Jr. will leave you with some scenarios to think about, and a little more insight into a true criminal who made his career out of deception.

“What really attracted me was the fact that this was a guy who wasn’t afraid to take a big risk, for better or worse. I mean, he took some stupid risks, but he really believed that he could do these things,” Duhamel ends. “When I read the script, I immediately understood what Allan’s idea was for this film, and I could feel his enthusiasm and his vision for it. Turns out it was amazing. The guy works hard and doesn’t miss a beat. All of that seemed to me like it was going to be a lot of fun, and it was, we had a lot of fun making this movie.”

