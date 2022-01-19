Banjo-Kazooie available this week for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Nintendo confirmed that the famous Banjo-Kazooie for Nintendo 64 will be available from this week, precisely on January 21, 2022, for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online also in Europe, therefore in line with what was previously announced for users in Japan.

We remind you that, in order to access the game download, you need a Nintendo Switch Online + subscription Additional Package, the only one that allows you to play the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive titles, in the absence of which the catalog is limited to NES and SNES titles only, with the basic subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Banjo-Kazooie is the historical 3D platform originally developed by Rare for Nintendo 64, released in 1998 and still remembered as one of the best titles for the legendary console in question, which returns in emulated form on Nintendo Switch, with some tricks in terms of display. and controls adapted to the new console. The arrival had already been announced for some time with regard to the service in Japan, but it was also confirmed in our part.

The contents remain precisely the original ones, but the game has obtained an increase in resolution so that it can be displayed correctly on modern displays, and of course the mapping of the controls to the Joy-Con or the Pro Controller of the Nintendo Switch. Banjo-Kazooie, however, currently belongs to Rare, which is now a first party team of Xbox Game Studios, but evidently they have agreements to publish the original title on the Nintendo platform.