Bank account, change these passwords immediately: you risk losing your money

A new danger arises for your bank account. There are particularly weak passwords, which if stolen risk draining all your money. Let’s see how to change the credentials.

The online bank account is always in danger. For this reason the experts of Cyber ​​security reveal that more than 34 million people they currently use passwords that leave the doors open for malicious attacks. So the Dojo portal tried to help those who have an account by highlighting the main types of access keys vulnerable to hacker attacks.

In fact, according to Dojo, among the most used keys in the world we find “Love“,”Baby” And “Angel“. While the second most used passwords in the world are those based on the names of users or family members, followed by animals and food. The names most identified by hackers are “Sam“,”Anna” And “Alex“, While keywords that use animal names such as” Dog “and” Cat “are also at risk. Among the most vulnerable we also find ‘123456’ and ‘Password‘. So let’s see how to defend our account.

Bank account, how to protect it: the safest passwords

NCSC data also revealed the most basic numeric keywords used. Among the top five on the list we find: 23456 used by 23.2 million users, followed by 123456789 (7.7 million), Qwerty (3.8 million), Password (3.6 million) and finally 1111111 (3.1 million).

The proliferation of online services, therefore, has caused the use of passwords to increase dramatically. This has also led to some effort on the part of users, who often find themselves forgetting passwords or even worse using the same password for all services. This is a serious mistake, often exploited by hackers to hoard bank accounts And sensitive data.

For this reason many sites, to date, use two-factor authentication which offers an additional level of protection. In some cases, after entering the password you will receive for example a code on your number or email, which is used to confirm identity even after entering the password. This allows us to protect our accounts, thus avoiding falling into the hands of cyber criminals.