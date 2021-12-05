Bank account, never exceed this amount on the account

The money available in a checking account at any given time (current account balance) must be kept under control.

If, on the one hand, you shouldn’t go in the red, on the other hand, for your checking account never exceed 5 thousand euros. We explain why.

Current account: never exceed this amount on the account

Generally, payments are made within the limits of the current account balance.

In some cases, however, these limits are exceeded: payments exceed the amount available on the current account and it goes red. If you go red, you have to pay interest on red and commissions to the bank. To avoid paying interest and bank charges, it is wise to never go into the red.

It is also good, however, not to keep excessive stocks in the current account.

Having too much money in your checking account involves:

Interest income close to zero, while more profitable products such as deposit accounts guarantee higher interest rates;

Withholding tax of 26% which affects the interest received on inventories;

Stamp duty of 34.20 euros per year if the money available in the current account exceeds 5 thousand euros;

There coverage of the FITD (Interbank Deposit Protection Fund) up to 100 thousand euros for each current account holder in the event that the bank has difficulties. Consequently, the deposit limit of 100 thousand euros should never be exceeded.

Having said that, it is clear that the ideal would be to keep one in the current account average stock not exceeding 5 thousand euros and invest your savings in more profitable products. This solution is valid for those who do not have periodic expenses that exceed 5 thousand euros, otherwise they would go into the red and would have to pay interest and commissions to the bank.

The importance of good family budget management

A good family budget management together with good financial planning help to better understand ours spending needs also to manage current account balances.

The family budget must be structured with monthly cards (online or paper) where it is necessary to indicate monthly enter (salary, pension, investment earnings, etc.), the exits (essential and superfluous expenses) and a possible sum destined to the savings given by the difference between income and expenses.

Saving consists of that part of income not to be immediately allocated to consumption, which can be set aside for future needs, making it yield through various forms of investment.