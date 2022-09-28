Bank customers report being victims of fraud by employees

Juarez City.- Bancoppel customers reported that they had been victims of telephone fraud by employees of the same company, which they only realized when they went directly to the branch.

Ana Miranda, one of those affected, said that today, Monday, she received a call to her cell phone, which she had the confidence to answer because the number they called her was the same one that they always call her on behalf of Bancoppel and it is even the that comes behind your card.

She mentioned that the person behind the phone, who identified himself as Alejandro Díaz Beltrán, with employee number 99263201, told her that some unidentified purchases appeared and that he wanted to ask her if she had made them, to which she replied that she had not, so the alleged employee told him to give him the PIN to unsubscribe.

However, she assures that the alleged employee gave her all her personal data and all the information was correct, just as she had it registered in that banking institution.

“I told him that I couldn’t give him the PIN, because they always tell you that you can’t even give it to bank employees, and he told me that then he was going to send me an SMS with a folio to my phone, the strange thing I got the SMS, from the same number as Bancoppel’s”, he mentioned.

She said that the man told her to give him the sheet that came to him, and she, trusting that the call did come from the store, gave it to him, but the person told her that he could not enter it and sent her another SMS again.

“That was where I was already suspicious because employees should never ask for your PIN, I hung up quickly and asked for permission at work to go to Bancoppel and there they effectively told me that they did not make the call, that it was a scam and they helped me block the folio and protect my data, but it is the same employees who are doing these frauds, because they had all my information and the numbers that they dialed me and sent me the message were those of Bancoppel”, he pointed out.

She also said that the person who attended her already at the branch told her that people with the same problem have arrived since Friday and her surprise was that when she returned to work and told her colleagues what happened to them, several had received the same call for what he considered urgent to alert new possible victims.