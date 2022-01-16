Bank of America analyst says Solana could take market share from Ethereum: Crypto Moves

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, was trading higher on Sunday, climbing 0.28% to $ 4.3131 at 12:14 PM ET.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, is priced at $ 3,317, up 0.03 percent, according to Coindesk data.

Other news:

This week the Bank of America released a research note on the cryptocurrency claiming that Solana could take market share from Ethereum.

Solana “produces the optimal blockchain for consumer use cases by prioritizing scalability, low transaction fees and ease of use,” said analyst Kish Shah, quoting Solana Foundation member Lily Liu.

He added that its ease of use and low cost make the encryption optimized for micropayments, games, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“Solana could become a visa for the digital asset ecosystem,” said Shah.

Solana is the fifth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of around $ 46 billion, according to Bitcoin.com.

fraud

The FSB, a national intelligence service, said on Friday that Russia dismantled the Revil ransomware criminal group at the request of the United States in an operation that arrested and indicted members of the group.

The United States welcomed the arrests, according to a senior administration official, adding, “We know that one of the individuals arrested today was responsible for the attack on the colonial pipeline last spring.”

A cyber attack in May on a colonial oil pipeline that led to a widespread gas shortage on the east coast of the United States used an encryption program called DarkSide, developed by Revil Associates.

The FSB said the police and the FSB searched 25 addresses, arrested 14 people and registered the seized assets including 426 million rubles, $ 600,000, 500,000 euros, computer equipment and 20 luxury cars.

The FSB said members of the group have been charged and could face up to seven years in prison.

A source familiar with the case told Interfax that members of the group who hold Russian citizenship will not be extradited to the United States.