Bank of America: El Salvador has payment capacity in the coming years

The American Bank of America (BoFA) assured that El Salvador has the capacity to meet its commitments, without falling into default in the coming years.

“By ‘capacity’ we refer to the option of borrowing money or diverting it from other parts of the public sector,” he says in an analysis published last September 20, in which he assures that a technical team from the bank met with deputies, representatives of multilaterals, local investors and independent economists.

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, reacted on Twitter about this analysis, where he said that “Apparently Bank of America is the only bank capable of doing a decent analysis of El Salvador.

Last Wednesday, the Salvadoran government closed an advance purchase operation for 2023 and 2025 emissions, with deals of $565 million of the $1.6 billion covering both placements, that is, 35.3% of the debt.

Of the 2023 issue, $133.04 million (16.3% of the debt) were sold, while of the 2025 there were sale agreements for $432.5 million (54%).

This means that the Government must pay the remaining debt of the 2023 issue, for $666.9 million, in January, although President Nayib Bukele announced that a new call will be launched to buy the “remainder”.

We are convinced that the government will pay the 2023 Eurobonds ($800 billion, less any buyback amount). The impression we got from our trip was that local investors seem much more confident than foreign investors that the government can get out.” BoFA

Analysis of September 20, 2022

The main source of financing for the Government is tax revenue, but it is usually not enough to cover all commitments. Thus, it resorts to other sources such as multilateral loans, and debt issuance in the local market or bonds.

In the local market, Treasury bills and certificates (Letes and Cetes) are issued, which are short-term debt instruments to solve cash problems. “If the government performs poorly, the economy will suffer and therefore private companies will underperform. Including banks and AFPs, which are by far the largest investors in the local market”.

While access to global bond markets remains closed for El Salvador, the Government will continue to receive financing from multilaterals where the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) is the main provider.

BoFA warns, however, that if there is prolonged default by private creditors and the government does not engage in “good faith” negotiations, then even multilateral disbursements could be paused.