News

Bank of America is bullish on Bitcoin Da Benzinga Italy

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Bank of America is bullish on Bitcoin

Through a new research report, the Wall Street banking giant Bank Of America called the blockchain the “most exciting new market in recent years”.

What happened
BofA released a digital assets paper on Monday stating that the market has become too big to ignore.

“We believe that digital cryptocurrency assets can form an entirely new asset class; it is important, with a market value of around $ 900 billion, but the ecosystem of digital assets is much greater, “said analysts at Bank of America (NYSE 🙂 Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss.

Analysts have recognized that although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was designed to be money, it is now increasingly perceived as digital gold; Smart contract platforms such as (CRYPTO: ETH), (CRYPTO: ADA) and (CRYPTO: BNB), which enable the creation of decentralized applications, have gained the most value, analysts explained.

According to BofA, Bitcoin’s high volatility may still be a problem for some investors.

“Bitcoin’s volatility is still high, with nearly 70% annualized volatility; however, BTC is showing signs of maturation compared to when it exceeded 300% in 2013, ”analysts said.

According to it, over the years BofA has observed an evolution in the structure of the cryptocurrency market, which has shown signs of significant maturation since the early days.

Loading...
Advertisements

“The structure of the digital asset market has matured, with the volume of Bitcoin futures reaching $ 1,700 billion in August (+ 304% yoy) and the volume of Ethereum futures reaching 953 billion ( + 471% on an annual basis). “

Price movement
At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 4.64% daily to $ 49,884 and Ethereum was up 3.43% to $ 3,444.

Photo: Clay LeConey on Unsplash

Read the article also in Benzinga Italy

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
923
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
854
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
808
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
808
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
803
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
803
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
783
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top