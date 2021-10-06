News

Bank of America is bullish on Bitcoin

Posted on
Through a new research report, the Wall Street banking giant Bank Of America has defined blockchain as the “most exciting new market in recent years”.

What happened

BofA released a digital assets paper on Monday stating that the market has become too big to ignore.

“We believe that digital cryptocurrency assets can form an entirely new asset class; Bitcoin is important, with a market value of around $ 900 billion, but the digital asset ecosystem is much larger, ”said Bank of America analysts Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss.

Analysts acknowledged that although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was designed to be money, it is now increasingly perceived as digital gold; smart contract platforms such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) e Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), which enable the creation of decentralized applications, have gained the most value, analysts explained.

According to BofA, Bitcoin’s high volatility may still be a problem for some investors.

“Bitcoin’s volatility is still high, with nearly 70% annualized volatility; however, BTC is showing signs of maturation compared to when it exceeded 300% in 2013, ”analysts said.

According to it, over the years BofA has observed an evolution in the structure of the cryptocurrency market, which has shown signs of significant maturation since the early days.

“The structure of the digital asset market has matured, with the volume of Bitcoin futures reaching $ 1,700 billion in August (+ 304% yoy) and the volume of Ethereum futures reaching 953 billion ( + 471% on an annual basis). “

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 4.64% daily to $ 49,884 and Ethereum was up 3.43% to $ 3,444.

Photo: Clay LeConey on Unsplash

