Bank of America must compensate clients with $125 million for engaging in deceptive practices with the benefits of the pandemic

Bank of America is being fined $225 million for blocking the distribution of unemployment benefits in the middle of the pandemic. As a result, they are ordering the bank to compensate more than 100,000 people in various states of the country.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has ordered the nation’s second-largest bank to pay $125 million and compensate customers harmed by unfair and deceptive practices related to a prepaid card program.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has also fined Bank of America an additional $100 million, accusing it of failing to deliver state unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic.

Bank of America had programs that largely used debit card-like prepaid cards on behalf of 12 states: Arizona, California, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, and Carolina. from the south. Carolina, according to the OCC.

The bank was contracted by those states to administer unemployment aid, but failed prepaid cardholders by denying them access to their unemployment funds.and left them without a way to fix the situation, Michael Hsu, the OCC’s acting comptroller, said, according to CBS.

“Bank of America automatically and illegally froze people’s accounts with a flawed fraud detection program and then gave them little recourse when, in fact, there was no fraud,” Hsu stated.

In addition to the penalties, Bank of America will have to reimburse customers for the money that was withheld. Approximately 100,000 cardholders were affected.

Bank of America stated that it attempted to meet its contractual obligations under difficult circumstances.

A Bank of America spokesperson noted that in 2020 and 2021 state systems were overwhelmed with fraudulent claims for pandemic benefits, as the pandemic created unprecedented criminal activity in which illegal claimants were able to get states to approve dozens of billions of dollars in payments.

Bank of America has 90 days to present its plan to reimburse affected peopleafter which the bank intends to contact those eligible for payments, the spokesperson said.

