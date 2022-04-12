Bank of America warns of possible recession in the US

Inflation, the main challenge of the American government 1:58

New York (CNN Business) — Bank of America warns that high inflation poses a credible threat to the economic recovery that began just two years ago.

“The inflation shock is getting worse, the rate shock is just beginning, and a recession shock is looming,” Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett said in a statement. note to customers this Friday.

The warning came before the government released a new report on Tuesday showing consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, the fastest pace since December 1981. There were unprecedented price rises from a year ago. from new cars and men’s clothing to baby food and salad dressing.

Inflation is “out of control,” Hartnett wrote, adding, “Inflation causes recessions.”

Although the last recession was triggered by a pandemic, economic expansions often end when the Federal Reserve hits the brakes to combat rising inflation.

Markets are bracing for the Fed to rapidly raise interest rates, at the fastest pace in decades, to rein in prices.

The risk is that the central bank does too much, sinking the economy in the process.

“Recessive” price movements in the markets

Bank of America is not outright signaling that there is a recession in the United States, but it does raise the specter of a slowdown and points to signs of a recession on Wall Street.

Hartnerr noted that price action in financial markets has been very “recessionary” in type, citing steep declines for homebuilders, semiconductor makers, small caps, retail and private stocks, which are very economically sensitive.

Global growth expectations fell to record lows in April among mutual fund managers surveyed by Bank of America, according to a separate report released Monday.

That survey also showed earnings expectations among investors falling to their weakest level since March 2020, approaching levels seen during other financial scares such as the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008 and the internet bubble burst in 2001. .

Last week, Deutsche Bank became the first major bank to forecast a recession. The bank expects the Fed to push the economy into a “mild” recession beginning in late 2023.

cool down job market

But others believe the Federal Reserve might be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession.

To control inflation, Goldman Sachs said in a report late Monday that economic growth should soften to a “modest below-trend pace, enough to persuade companies to shelve some of their expansion plans, but not enough to trigger sharp cuts in current output and employment.”

When the demand for labor decreases significantly, declines often occur. There has never been an increase in the unemployment rate of more than 0.35 percentage point in a three-month average that was not associated with a recession, according to Goldman Sachs.

Although the overheating of the labor market has “significantly raised the risk of a recession”, the bank does not currently foresee a recession in the United States.

Goldman Sachs said its relative optimism is based on the strength of corporate and household balance sheets and its belief that cooling off the labor market should be made easier by the post-crisis normalization process that will allow a greater number of workers leave the bench and re-enter the labor market.